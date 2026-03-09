Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R March 2026 Discount Up To Rs 2.89 Lakh

Kawasaki has been offering attractive benefits for its popular Ninja supersport and sport tourer motorcycles in the country. These benefits include discounts, complementary accessories offered with the bike and others. The latest round of discounts and benefits have just been announced and let’s take a closer look at them.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R March 2026 Discount

The Ninja ZX-10R is probably the most affordable litre-class supersport motorcycle in India which resides in the elite 200 bhp club. Priced at Rs 20.79 lakh (Ex-sh), ZX-10R undercuts every single one of its 200 bhp litre-class rivals, striking a unique proposition for prospective motorcycling enthusiasts.

Now, the deal is sweetened further still as the bike now gets a discount of up to Rs 2.89 lakh on its price tag. This brings its effective Ex-sh price down from Rs 20.79 lakh to Rs 17.90 lakh. This is a significant sum for prospective buyers, which they can save for themselves or spend for performance accessories or matching riding gear.

These discounts on ZX-10R were announced by Kawasaki on their social media accounts. Offer is valid till the end of this month, 31st March. It has to be noted that Kawasaki has not revised ZX-10R in any way and has not seen any downgrades associated with this massive discount of up to Rs 2.89 lakh.

It has to be noted that Kawasaki has been offering attractive discounts on ZX-10R for some time now. Last month, in February 2026, Kawasaki India offered discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on ZX-10R, which was valid till February 28th. For the month of March 2026, discounts have been increased from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 2.89 lakh.

Any Other Discounts?

Unlike February 2026 month which saw multiple Ninja motorcycles getting attractive discounts, March 2026 is currently only beneficial to prospective buyers of ZX-10R. Last month, Kawasaki gave Ninja 1100 SX discounts of up to Rs 1.43 lakh, up to Rs 27,000 discount with Ninja 650, up to Rs 17,000 off with Ninja 500 and up to Rs 28,000 off with Ninja 300.

Ninja ZX-6R, on the other hand, did not get any monetary benefits for the month of February 2026. However, Kawasaki offered ZX-6R with a complementary Ohlins steering damper in February 2026. This steering damper by Ohlins costs around Rs 83,000. Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R continues to be offered in two colourways Lime Green / Ebony / Pearl Blizzard White and Metallic Graphite Gray / Metallic Diablo Black.