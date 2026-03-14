Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Discounts March 2026 Up To Rs 3.72 Lakh

Kawasaki has been offering a lot of discounts and benefits in recent times. Some of these discounts and benefits are official, as announced by Kawasaki India and some of these are from the dealers who probably want to clear existing inventory. One such discount is on the ferocious middle-weight supersport motorcycle, the Ninja ZX-6R. Let’s take a closer look.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Discounts

For the month of March 2026, Kawasaki India is offering discounts of up to Rs 2.89 lakh on their Ninja ZX-10R litre-class 200 bhp supersport motorcycle and it was officially announced on the company’s social media accounts. It was a good opportunity for prospective buyers to buy their dream supersport machine at a discounted price.

With the middle-weight supersport, the Ninja ZX-6R, dealers have been offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 3.72 lakh. A dealer in Mumbai city is reportedly offering these discounts and benefits, which could be done in an attempt to push sales and clear existing inventory and make way for newer units.

Ninja ZX-6R has an on-road price of Rs 15.43 lakh (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and the dealer is letting this motorcycle go for an effective on-road price of Rs 12.69 lakh (Mumbai, Maharashtra). This is a direct benefit of Rs 2.74 lakh on Ninja ZX-6R’s on-road price. However, the headline figure is up to Rs 3.72 lakh and that’s where the second half of the benefits come into action.

The same dealer is also bundling a bunch of accessories worth Rs 98,000 (if bought separately) with Ninja ZX-6R, which takes the total benefits as high as Rs 3.72 lakh (OTR, Mumbai). The accessories in question include Ohlins steering dampener along with R&G frame sliders and R&G radiator grille.

With these accessories bundled with the motorcycle and the Rs 2.74 lakh discount, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can be had with total benefits of up to Rs 3.72 lakh, making it a compelling purchase. In India, Ninja ZX-6R rivals Honda CBR650R, Triumph Daytona 660 and Aprilia RS 660, among others.

Any other changes?

In terms of equipment, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R remains the same and continues to be powered by the 636cc 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering 129 bhp of peak power and 69 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox and Kawasaki’s quickshifter. The TFT screen unlocks features like Bluetooth connectivity and navigation.

It has to be noted that discounts and benefits change from dealer to dealer and from city to city. Contacting your nearest authorised Kawasaki dealership for accurate discounts and benefits is advised.