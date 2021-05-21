Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R With 400cc 4 Cylinder Engine – Launch Planned ?

Currently, at a price of Rs 3.18 lakh (ex-showroom), Ninja 300 acts as the entry-level product of Kawasaki in India

While Kawasaki is fending off competition from other superbike brands across the globe, the best way to counter them is to press the foot down and launch new attractive products for itself. The iconic Japanese moniker was able to pull a large section of riders by launching its entry-level supersport motorcycle Ninja ZX-25R in Asia and Australia in July last year.

The range also comprises other middleweight supersport bikes such as Ninja ZX-6R and Ninja ZX-10R. With all three motorcycles widely applauded for their performance and dynamics, rumours suggest that Team Green is now planning to expand the ZX lineup by introducing a new Ninja ZX-4R.

New Ninja ZX-4R

Reports indicate that this new Ninja ZX-4R will most likely be based on the smaller ZX-25R instead of the larger ZX-6R in order to keep the cost in check in various markets across the world. Ninja 25-R’s platform could prove to be more cost-effective since it can be extended to accommodate a slightly bigger model. For example, the front alloy wheel can house a dual disc set-up which could double up the anchorage power for ZX-4R.

Updated Powertrain

The ZX-4R, like other models in the series, will be powered by a high-revving inline four-cylinder motor but carrying a displacement of 400cc. Murmurs going around claim that this engine has been built by enlarging the bore of the ZX-25R while also adding a new set of crank and pistons.

This will be complemented by an updated ECU to ramp up the power and torque output. However, no official output figures have been revealed yet.

While ZX-25R pushes out 50 bhp, the enlarged motor in ZX-4R could likely churn out 65 horses. This would make it around 20 bhp more powerful than the 400cc parallel-twin motor of the standard Ninja 400.

Figures like these would put it against the likes of more premium supersport motorcycles such as Aprilia RS660 and the upcoming Yamaha R7. To handle the extra firepower, Ninja ZX-4R could be equipped with more premium hardware.

Updated Dynamics

This will include a pair of inverted forks at front, a linked mono-shock at rear, twin front discs with radial calipers and a single disc at rear. It is also likely to offer features like a bi-directional quick-shifter, a traction control system and multiple riding modes as standard. At this point in time, everything is mere speculation but if indeed such a motorcycle based on ZX-25R is in development, it shouldn’t be too long before it comes out.