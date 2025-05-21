Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launch Price Rs 3.8 L – Himalayan, 390 ADV Rival

Kawasaki is paying close attention to the evolving demands of adventure bikers in India. In that regard, Kawasaki just launched Versys–X 300 in India with an ambition to take a significant chunk of 300cc to 500cc ADV segment where Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure have been partying all along.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 costs Rs 3.8 lakh (Ex-sh). This is not bad pricing considering it packs a more sophisticated and revv-happy twin-cylinder engine. For context, 2025 KTM 390 Adventure costs Rs 3.68 lakh (Ex-sh) which is just a wee bit less than Versys-X 300.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 emerges as a value proposition as it costs between Rs 2.85 lakh (Ex-sh) and Rs 2.98 lakh (Ex-sh). On the company’s official social media handles, Kawasaki has showcased two colours – Candy Lime Green / Metallic Flat Spark Black and then a rather interesting Pearl Horizon White.

Versys-X 300 follows the same design as seen on its global spec model. It sports a tall windscreen, single pod halogen headlamp, long fuel tank with tank extensions and an upswept exhaust. We can see a chunky rear grab rail with a sturdy-looking luggage rack. There’s semi-fairing offered on this motorcycle to help reduce wind blasts.

Features and Equipment

To aid its off-road performance, Kawasaki Versys-X 300 will ride on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels. Ground clearance is likely to be 180 mm and have an overall kerb weight of 185 kg. Ride posture is quite upright. There’s a single-piece stepped seat, mid-set footpegs and wide-set and raised handlebars, making it ideal for both touring and off-road adventures.

Versys-X 300 shares its engine with Ninja 300. This 269cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine offers around PS of peak power and 26 Nm of peak torque, mated to a slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox. Component-wise, Versys-X 300 gets conventional RSU telescopic forks at the front and mono-shock at the rear while braking will be via petal disc brakes at the front and rear along with dual-channel ABS.

Features-wise, there doesn’t seem to be a lot. There are no LED headlights or LED turn indicators. The instrumentation is still dated with its semi-digital cluster. The fog lights, knuckle guards, panniers and other elements are not part of standard equipment.