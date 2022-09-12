Kawasaki W175 Brochure Leaks Ahead Of India Launch – Two Colours

Kawasaki W175 borrows design cues from its elder sibling W800 and promises retro bike vibes

Kawasaki made a lot of news recently with its electric and hybrid powertrain. The Japanese company even plans for a fully electric portfolio by 2035 including both fully electric and hybrid models. In that regard, Kawasaki recently showcased a fully electric prototype similar to a Z250 and a hybrid prototype similar to a Ninja 250.

With futuristic prototypes displayed, now Kawasaki India is set to get back to retro and classic bikes with a likely launch of Kawasaki W175. Based on Kawasaki’s Block Your Date invite for September 25, and the leaked brochure, it is highly likely that W175 is the next product from the brand. Also, it is widely speculated that it will be made in India, to keep the costs down as well.

India Made Kawasaki W175 Brochure

Kawasaki W175 was supposed to launch a long time ago, but was believed to be delayed indefinitely. It was spotted testing multiple times in India around 2020. Okay, let’s not talk about 2020. Even though Kawasaki is known for its multi-cylinder engines in India currently, Kawasaki has had a history of selling budget commuters like Boxer in India with Bajaj.

But W175 will be anything but budget. It will be targeted toward the premium commuter category and is also available in countries like Indonesia. Speaking of Indonesia, W175 recently got a new update there. It is available in three avatars namely TR, TRSE and Cafe Racer. TR is a scrambler, TRSE is a roadster, and Cafe Racer is, well, a Cafe Racer. India will only get one standard model offered with two colour options – Ebony and Special Edition Red.

In terms of features, India made Kawasaki W175 will get an analog speedometer, an analog odometer and an analog trip meter, a halogen headlight, halogen turn indicators and taillights. It will also get spoked wheels with a clean and minimal design with fewer body panels. Expecting more? Well, it is a retro motorcycle. What more do you want?

Specs & Pricing

Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 177cc single-cylinder engine. It is an air-cooled motor that is capable of generating around 13 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 13.2 Nm at 6,000 RPM and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Looking at the specs, one might feel that this engine is a little uninspiring. But Kawasaki is trying to compensate with another number. That is its weight. Or, the lack thereof. At just 135 kg, it is significantly lighter than any retro bike that is donning an engine of this capacity.

Even 150cc FZ X weighs 139kg. India made Kawasaki W175 gets traditional telescopic suspension at front with 110mm travel and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking hardware is also pretty meek with just front disc brakes. While rear has to do with drum brakes. All these are mounted on a double-cradle chassis. But because of its slight weight advantage, W175 is likely to have a slightly better power:weight ratio when compared to its rivals. With 790mm seat height, W175 is likely to appeal to riders of all height.

Speaking of rivals, Kawasaki W175 doesn’t have many. Going with premium retro bikes, we have FZ X at the bottom end and Royal Enfield, Honda, Jawa and Yezdi bikes. With Hunter 350, Royal Enfield seems to have established itself firmly at Rs. 1.5 lakh. Speculations revolve around the Rs. 1.5 lakh price mark. Given Kawasaki’s premium image and the low 135 kg weight, Kawasaki W175 seems like a decent proposition.