Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition Launched In India

The 50th Anniversary Edition of Kawasaki Z650 RS gets identical features and specifications as the standard motorcycle

A few weeks ago Kawasaki revealed the limited edition Z650 RS in India which has been developed on the occasion of completion of 50 years of the company’s iconic Z-lineup. This special edition 50th Anniversary model has been launched in the country at a price of Rs 6.79 lakh which is Rs 7,000 dearer to the standard Z650 RS.

Only 20 units of this limited edition Z650 RS will be available for the Indian market and chances are by the time this report is published all of them will be booked. Bookings for the limited edition Z650 RS have commenced on the official website of Kawasaki India. Deliveries of the motorcycle will begin in March 2022.

The neo-retro motorcycle, in its regular form, made its debut in India in October last year while deliveries of the motorcycle started in December 2021. In its standard avatar itself, Z650 RS is a handsome looking motorcycle with a neo-retro body style that is attracting both young and experienced riders alike nowadays.

Kawasaki Z650 RS 50th Anniversary Edition

In the special edition model, the neo-retro charm of the bike is amplified a few notches higher. It is wrapped under a beautiful sparkly red livery named Candy Diamond Brown which borrows inspiration from the ‘Fireball’ colourway of the original 1972 Z1. White and black stripes are seen running across the length of body panels.

Enhancing the bike’s street presence is a pair of golden-coloured alloy wheels and special ‘Z50th’ badging on the teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The seat cover also gets a different texture leather pattern which looks more premium.

The rudimentary single-piece grab rail laced in chrome is the only piece of equipment that looks odd in this beautiful looking motorcycle. Apart from the cosmetic updates, this special edition model is identical to the stock Z650 RS.

Powertrain, Hardware Specs

Powering the 50th Anniversary Z650 RS is the same 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that performs duties on the standard model as well as other models in the Kawasaki 650 range. This unit pumps out 67.3 bhp at 8,000rpm and 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for smoother shifts. The bike is based on a light steel trellis frame which is suspended on 41mm telescopic forks at front and a horizontally-mounted link-type suspension at rear. Braking duties are handled by twin 300mm front discs and a single 220mm rear disc which are aided by dual-channel ABS.