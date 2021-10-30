Kawasaki Z650RS India Launch Price Rs 6.65 L – Two Colour Options

Powering Kawasaki Z650RS will be the same parallel-twin engine as that of Ninja 650 and Z650

2022 Kawasaki Z650RS was unveiled globally a few weeks back in September this year. Now, it has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.65 lakh, ex-sh. At this price point, the Z650RS does not have any direct rivals in the segment. But it could be an option against the likes of Triumph Street Twin and Honda CB650R. Royal Enfield 650 twins can also be considered, but these are priced much lower at around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Kawasaki Z650RS styling and features

A number of styling bits have been borrowed from the larger capacity Z900RS. However, Z650RS comes across as more agile and manoeuvrable with its smaller tank and compact tail section. Indian version of the bike is largely the same as the one unveiled globally. Minor changes include a split grab rail that was spotted on a test mule in Mumbai.

Focused on neo-retro styling, Kawasaki Z650RS has a classy feel to it. There aren’t any unnecessary flashy bits and yet the bike stands out just by the sheer brilliance of its timeless retro design. Some key features include round headlamp, retro themed instrument pods, circular mirrors and tear-drop shaped fuel tank.

Other key features include single piece saddle, wire-spoke styled alloy wheels, and underbelly exhaust. A number of components such as engine, frame, and swingarm are blacked-out for a sportier look and feel.

In international markets, Kawasaki Z650RS is available in colour options of Metallic Spark Black, Metallic Moondust Grey/Ebony and Candy Emerald Green. The green variant gets golden alloy wheels, making it the quintessential head turner on the streets. In India, it is offered only in 2 colour options of Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray.

In terms of ergonomics, the bike has a comfortable, upright riding stance. Footpegs are centrally located and handlebar is ergonomically placed at just the right height. The compact fuel tank ensures that the rider’s legs can easily slide by its sides.

Kawasaki Z650RS India Launch

Powering the bike is a 649cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. It is capable of generating 67.3 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is equipped with advanced tech such as assist and slipper clutch. It helps ensure smooth downshifts and reduces the effort required for level pulls. The bike’s under-engine muffler works to improve the bike’s performance by lowering the centre of gravity.

Kawasaki Z650RS utilizes a Trellis frame made from high tensile steel. It has standard telescopic forks at front and monoshock rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 300mm discs with two-piston callipers at front and single 220mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.