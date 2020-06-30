Kawasaki ZX-25R to finally launch in Indonesia on July 10

The Kawasaki ZX-25R is a 249cc ‘inline-four’ sportsbike packing 41bhp and 20.8Nm

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally announced the global debut of its much-awaited ZX-25R sportsbike. As told earlier, the 2020MY Kawasaki ZX-25R is heading to the Indonesian market first, after which it would be introduced in other potential Asian markets in phases.

The quarter-litre sportsbike was supposed to launch in Indonesia at Kawasaki Bike Week 2020 in early April but COVID-19 crisis came in the way. Now, the brand has confirmed that it is all set to conduct the launch on July 10; a delay of roughly three months.

Over the months, we have shared multiple details of the ‘baby 10R’, including how it sounds, its track-focused ‘Racer Custom’ avatar, a factory-specified carbon fibre package and even a dyno reading comparing its stock output with that of an example with Akrapovic exhaust. Kawasaki has also released multiple videos of the motorcycle (road- and race-versions) going through various tests and track sessions.

Multiple sources suggest that Kawasaki has no plans (at least at the moment) to introduce the ZX-25R in Europe or North America. For the same reason, it might not be compliant to Euro 6 emission norms. The Indian market is certainly out of the picture and we don’t think Kawasaki would gain a reasonable number of sales to justify a launch. Only those who actually understand and appreciate the focus of low-displacement multi-cylinder engines would be ready to make the purchase — amid an ocean of compelling alternatives.

If the motorcycle does come to India at some point in the future, one can expect an ex-showroom price tag no less than Rs 6-6.5 lakh. It does not have a direct rival in most markets and the customer base would remain a niche.

As mentioned before, the Kawasaki ZX-25R’s output characteristics were revealed last week. The 249cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four motor peaks out at 41bhp @ 15,350rpm and 20.8Nm @ 12,700rpm while mated to a 6-speed transmission. It is worth noting how much the engine revs to produce maximum output. Kawasaki states that the power plant can easily rev up to 17,000rpm.

On paper, the figures may not seem impressive for a four-cylinder (which is usually associated with middleweights and supersports), but riders who wish to enjoy a motorcycle at its absolute limit (responsibly; preferably in a safe environment) would not regret spending relatively more for it. The standard list of equipment includes full-LED lighting, dual front discs, Showa SFF-BP forks, horizontal back-link rear suspension, traction control, quick-shifter, riding modes and more.