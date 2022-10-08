Keeway 125cc Spied At Dealer Showroom – Pulsar, KTM Rival

Keeway SR125 will get a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine making around 10 bhp and 9 Nm

With an announcement of launching 8 2W vehicles in India, Keeway had a retro 125cc street bike in the works. We have seen the launch of Vieste 300, Sixties 300i scooters, K-Light 250V and V302C cruiser bikes and K300 R faired sports bike and K300 N naked, as well. That makes it 6. There is still wiggle room with 8 vehicles announced.

One of those 8 offerings was supposed to be a retro 125cc street naked bike. Keeway has a 125cc retro street naked in the form of SR125. Now, we have spotted a Keeway SR125 alongside Sixties 300i at the showroom. So, is it an indication of a launch in the cards? Keeway or its sales partner AARI have not issued any statements regarding this development.

Keeway 125cc Spied At Dealer Showroom

Keeway’s benefactor QJMotor has a slew of 125cc vehicles in the form of scooters and commuters at its home turf, China. With commuter motorcycles, this 125cc engine makes 7.5 kW equivalent to 10.05 bhp of power and 8.9 Nm. It is air-cooled and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. They usually weigh around 120 kg.

Some of these motorcycles are QJ125(150)-26A, QJ125-9H, QJ125-16R, QJ125(150)-22T, QJ125(150)-26E, QJ125(200)-2G and more. If Keeway SR125 does launch in India, it is likely to don the same 125cc engine making around 10.05 bhp of power and weighing around the ballpark of 120 kg. The one we spotted, credit to TheClutchless, is a white colour model.

In terms of design, it is unlike any other 125cc commuters that we have in India. It has a very interesting design and looks like a culmination of a retro and a scrambler motorcycle. It gets a neatly designed fuel tank with knee recess, to grab onto, finished in white with Keeway badging. Rest of the bike is kept black including its engine bay to give it a sporty appeal.

Keeway SR125 gets a round headlight and round blinkers along with a round instrument cluster. It is a fully-digital unit and the functionalities are still under wraps. The ribbed single-piece seat finished in brown, adds to the retro appeal. Adding more retro appeal is an old-school fuel filler cap finished in chrome.

Specs & Features

SR125 gets telescopic front forks with fork gaiters. This along with dual-purpose tyres and black finished spoked wheels, give it a scrambler-ish vibe. Keeway has also offered functional features like a centre stand and engine kill switch. It can’t be said if the rear gets a disc or not. But, the front for sure gets one.

Keeway SR125 gets dual shock absorbers at the rear. SR125 gets a 125cc engine that is likely to make around 10 bhp of power and around 9 Nm of torque and will be coupled to a 5-speed gearbox. Launch details are not yet revealed officially. However, if it does launch, it will be offered at a premium and definitely a lot more pricier than other budget 125cc commuters that we have today. It could take on the likes of KTM Duke 125 and Pulsar 125 in India.

1 of 6

Source