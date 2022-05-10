Keeway 280cc Maxi Scooter India Launch Likely On 17th May

Hungarian two wheeler brand, Keeway is planning India entry on 17th May – Likely with a cruiser and a maxi scooter

Keeway is a Hungarian brand, and is currently owned by the Chinese company, QJ Group. This is the same company which also owns the Italian marquee Benelli. Keeway is popular for its small capacity Harley-Davidson-inspired cruisers, scooters and off-road bikes that are mostly powered by a 125cc engine.

The manufacturer has sent a ‘Block Your Date’ invite for its maiden launch event on May 17 to be held in Mumbai. Keeway has kept the two wheelers that will launch in India a secret as of now. Rumours suggest it will be a cruiser motorcycle in the form of K-Lite and a GT270 maxi-scooter. We had discussed about Keeway Cruiser motorcycle in the previous post, let’s take a look at their maxi scooter below.

Keeway 280cc Maxi Scooter

Keeway GT270 is powered by a 278.2cc engine sourced from Piaggio. This is a single-cylinder mill that puts out 19 bhp of power @ 6500 RPM and 22.5 Nm of torque @ 6000 RPM. It comes with fuel injection, liquid cooling and is mated to a CVT transmission.

Suspension duties on GT270 are handled by premium KYB suspension units at front and rear. The front gets a 35mm telescopic unit while rear gets twin shock absorbers. It gets disc brakes at the front as well as rear. Front gets a 240 mm disc while rear gets a 220 mm disc.

Keeway GT270 gets a sizeable 9.5 litre fuel tank which is on par with its maxi-scooter appeal. Both front and rear wheels are 13 inch alloys. Front wheel is wrapped with 110/70 R13 rubber while rear is wrapped with 130/70 R13 rubber.

Keeway maxi scooter measures 1955 mm in length, and 740 mm in width, and stands 1115 mm tall. It comes with a decent 1385 mm of wheelbase and a very friendly seat height of just 770 mm. It is expected to weigh around 145 kg and ground clearance is set to be at 115 mm.

Pricing and Competition

Scooters like Suzuki Burgman and Aprilia SX aren’t real maxi-scooters in the proper sense. They’re powered by a small capacity engine displacing under 200 cc. Keeway GT270 is likely to become the most affordable, proper maxi-scooter of India. In some markets, Keeway is sold at the same dealer network as Benelli. In India too this could be likely. Keeway motorcycles and scooters could be sold via Benelli India dealers.

The only other proper maxi scooter on sale in India currently, is BMW C 400 GT. The price of which is rather overwhelming to command value in any sense of the world. In terms of pricing, Keeway could be priced above Rs 2 lakh. It will have no direct rival in the segment.