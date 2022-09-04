Keeway 300cc Cruiser Arrives At Dealer – Walkaround Of RE Rival

While Keeway V302C gets top marks for its classy profile, starting price of Rs 3.89 lakh could limit its possibilities

After launching two scooters and a motorcycle a few months back, Keeway has expanded its portfolio to include V302C cruiser. Among the four, it is apparent that Keeway V302C has the most captivating profile. It is likely to be superior in terms of performance also, as the bike is equipped with a V-Twin motor. It is possibly the only bike in its class to have this engine configuration.

Colour selection for Keeway V302C seems just right, as they complement the bike’s neo-retro profile. There are three colour options for now, Glossy Grey, Glossy Black and Glossy Red. These are priced at Rs 3.89 lakh, Rs 3.99 lakh and Rs 4.09 lakh, respectively.

Keeway 300cc Cruiser Walkaround

One of the key highlights of Keeway V302C is its blacked-out profile. Use of chrome accents is fairly limited. This approach has been used for all three colour variants. Some key features of Keeway V302C include round headlamp with circular LED DRL, pointy blinkers, bar-end mirrors and tear drop shaped fuel tank.

Moving on to the side, the V-Twin outline exudes a sense of great power and magnetism that’s hard to resist. In between, there’s ‘302’ branding, while ‘Keeway’ lettering is on the side cover towards the rear section. Users can expect optimal comfort, as Keeway 300cc Cruiser has a comfy single seat with scooped up profile for adequate lumbar support. The bike has forward-set footpegs and wide, ergonomically placed handlebar. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new Keeway 300cc cruiser below, credit to Biker Prakash Choudhary.

Right-side of the bike has a uniquely structured 2-in-1 exhaust. In a way, its symmetrical proportions appear to be working against the bike’s core design theme. Some twists and turns, as often seen with customized exhausts, could possibly have a better impact. However, the exhaust note is quite powerful and wild, an exact opposite of its tamed visual appearance.

Keeway V302C belt drive system

Apart from its V-Twin engine, another key differentiating factor is belt drive system. It not only looks gorgeous, but can also lower maintenance cost and effort, as associated with conventional chain-drive system. Only thing is belt drive is not as strong as chain drive.

Moreover, belt drive may need to be completely replaced with a new unit if broken, as compared to chain drive that can be repaired. Hopefully, Keeway must have tested this belt drive for Indian market and there are adequate safeguards such as overload and jam protection.

Powering Keeway 300cc Cruiser is a 298cc V-Twin motor that churns out 29.5 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has inverted telescopic forks at front with 120 mm travel and telescopic coil spring oil damped rear suspension with 42 mm travel. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. Keeway V302C has 16-inch front wheels with 120/80 tyre and 15-inch rear wheel with 150/80 tyre.