Keeway SR 125cc Launch Price Rs 1.19 Lakhs – SR250 Launch Soon

Keeway India has launched yet another motorcycle today – It is the SR125 street styled retro motorcycle

Hungarian brand Keeway had previously announced of launching 8 2W vehicles in India. Out of which, a retro 125cc street bike was in the works. Since its launch in India partnered with AARI, we have seen the launch of Vieste 300, Sixties 300i scooters, K-Light 250V and V302C cruiser bikes and K300 R faired sports bike and K300 N naked.

These add up to make 6 2W in total. Last time we checked, 6 is not 8. So, there is room for 2 more launches from Keeway. One of them was launched today, and it is the Keeway SR125. Next, they will be launching SR250 in India. Price of the Keeway SR 125cc is Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-sh. Bookings are now open. Three colours are on offer – White, Black and Red.

Keeway SR 125cc Launch Price

With the launch of SR125 and SR250, Keeway will have successfully launched 8 2W vehicles in the country. Keeway as a brand, comes under QJMotor’s umbrella along with Benelli. QJ, in turn, comes under the umbrella of Geely. At its home turf, China, QJ has a slew of 125cc, 150cc, 200cc and 250cc motorcycles and scooters in its portfolio.

QJ125(150)-26A, QJ125-9H, QJ125-16R, QJ125(150)-22T, QJ125(150)-26E and QJ125(200)-2G have 125cc, 150cc and 200cc engines. The SR125 launched in India, dons the same 125cc engine making around 10.05 bhp of power and 8.9 Nm of torque and weighing around a ballpark of 120 kg.

On the other hand, we have a Keeway SR250 retro bike which is likely to launch next. QJ has three 250cc engines. One is a V-twin that does duties on K-Light 250V and SRC250 that was showcased at the 2021 GIIAS held in Indonesia. It makes 18.4 bhp and 19 Nm. Among the other two 250cc engines, one displaces 249cc and the other displaces 252cc.

SRK250RS (QJ250GS-29E) and SRC250 (QJ250-9) gets a 249cc 4V engine that makes 27.5 bhp and 22.5 Nm coupled to a 6-speed gearbox. QJ250-3B and QJ250-3 gets a 252cc Inline 2-cylinder engine with 4V and oil cooling that develops 17.5 bhp and 16.5 Nm, coupled to a 5-speed gearbox.

Design & Pricing

Keeway SR250 retro street bike and scrambler hybrid is likely to get one of the above-mentioned engines. Keeway India and its sales partner AARI haven’t divulged anything related to these motorcycles yet. Now that we have the specs out of the way, it is likely that both SR125 and SR250 will follow similar design traits.

SR125 was a good looker and that will be carried over to SR250 as well. Cycle parts are also likely to be similar. SR250 might get fatter tyres in contrast to SR125. Mr. Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Keeway India, said, “I am pleased to launch the all-new Keeway SR125. With the SR125, we aim to introduce the budding motorcycle enthusiast into the Keeway family. It’s simple yet attractive, classic old school design, peppy performance and uncomplicated operation is sure to resonate with those looking a simple yet enjoyable riding experience.”