Kia Carens 1st Batch Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Launch This Month

The new Kia Carens MPV is based on the same platform as seen on Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar

Kia India gears up for the official launch of the Carens MPV later this month. Bookings have opened via the company website and authorized dealerships at a payment of Rs 32,000. The Carens MPV measures 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,708mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,780mm (the longest in its segment).

Kia Carens is the fourth product in the company lineup after the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. It is positioned as an RV (SUV + MPV) and will be offered in five variants of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Production has commenced at the company plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and with a few examples ready to move into company dealerships, test drives are also expected to commence soon.

Kia Carens – Colour Options and Dimensions

All five trims of Kia Carens will be presented in 7 seater layout while the top spec Luxury Plus trim also gets a 6 seater format as an option. The MPV sports colour choices of Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver which are new shades in Kia’s lineup, while other paint schemes will include Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

It is seen with a mix of MPV and SUV styling with LED headlamps, fog lamps and tail lamps and 16 inch machine cut alloys. There is an extensive amount of plastic body cladding seen on its sides while wheel arches give it a more SUV stance. It also gets a more premium appeal with chrome accents seen around the lower edge of the bumper. Below is a first look video by Amar Drayan, shot at Kia dealership.

Coming to its spacious cabin, the MPV boasts of second row seats with one touch (powered) tumble, all four power windows, adjustable headrests, roof mounted air conditioning vents for passengers in the 2nd and 3rd rows and an air purifier mounted on the back of the driver’s seat.

Infotainment is via a 10.25 inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an OTA map, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate controls and an 8 speaker BOSE audio system. It also receives 5 USB Type C charging ports, 64 colour ambient lighting and higher trims get a panoramic sunroof.

Safety sees a total of 6 airbags offered across range, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc. The safety suite will also include VSM, BAS, HAC, downhill brake control, all-wheel disc brakes, TPMS and ABS. This makes Kia Carens the first vehicle in its price range to be offered with six airbags as standard across all variants.

Engine, Gearbox and Transmission Options

Kia Carens will borrow its engine lineup from the Seltos. This will include a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo petrol and turbo diesel. The 1.5 liter petrol will make 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The 1.4 liter turbo petrol unit will offer 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque while the 1.5 liter diesel engine will be capable of 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

Manual as well as automatic / DCT transmission options are on offer. Launch price of Kia Carens is expected in the Rs 15-20 lakh range, a segment wherein it will take on Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari.