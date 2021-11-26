Kia Carens Automatic Top Variant Steering Wheel Reveals Official Name

To effectively challenge rivals like Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia has equipped Carens MPV with a comprehensive range of features

After its success in sub-4-meter and compact SUV segment, Kia will be targeting mass market MPV segment that is currently dominated by the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta. Codenamed KY, Kia’s new MPV is scheduled to make its global debut on December 16, 2021. In India, it is expected to be launched early next year. It is likely to be called Carens, a name that the company recently registered in India.

Kia Carens Automatic Top Variant Spied

Test mules of Kia’s new MPV have been spotted frequently in recent times. A few days ago, part of the dashboard was leaked for the first time – where an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system can be seen. It is to note that this image is taken from a mid-variant of Kia Carens. Top-spec variants of Kia Carens will have a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. There will be support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

It is also evident that the control panel below the touchscreen has touch-based functions. This ensures a clutter-free look and feel for the centre console. The only exception is two rotary dials in chrome finish located on the lower part of the touchscreen. The dials are pretty compact and do not create any visual anomalies with the touch-based control setup.

Now, the interiors of top of the line Kia Carens MPV have been spied for the first time. Unlike the mid variant, the top variant gets a flat-bottom steering wheel with the mention of the car name – Carens. The automatic gear lever can also be seen in the spy shot. It is to be noted that this is export-spec variant that has been spied. Just like Seltos and Sonet, Kia India likely has plans to export Carens as well.

Kia Carens gets a digital instrument console with sporty highlighters. This is expected to be standard across all variants. Steering wheel can also be seen, which gets mounted controls. Top-spec variants of Kia Carens will be equipped with leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Other key features that Carens could have include ventilated front seats, Bose audio system, and automatic climate control. Kia Carens will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat variants. In top-spec variants, all users will have access to individual USB-C port. There will be two each in front, middle and third row.

Ambient lighting across the dashboard, centre console and doors is another highlight of Kia Carens MPV. Users will be able to choose from different ambient lighting colour options. Top-spec variants will get leather seat upholstery whereas mid-variants will have standard fabric seats. Single-pane sunroof could be offered with top-spec variants.

Kia Carens exterior styling

Carens MPV will be using the same platform as that of Seltos. It will have an all-LED setup including headlamps, DRLs and taillights. LED headlamps will be available only with top variant of Carens. As compared to Seltos that is around 4.3 meters in length, Carens can be around 4.5 meters in length. It will be longer than Ertiga that measures 4,395 mm in length. Carens is also expected to be taller and wider.

It is possible that Carens could get the signature tiger-nose grille from Seltos. The MPV will make a strong street presence with its prominent bumper, circular wheel arches, thick body cladding and sporty alloy wheels. It is expected to get the same petrol and diesel engine options which are on offer with Seltos currently, along with manual and automatic transmission options.