Kia Carens Base Variant Spied Testing – Gets Steel Wheels

The upcoming MPV from Kia could be named ‘Carens’ and would go up against Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo

The upcoming MPV named Kia Carens is the next big-ticket launch from the South Korean carmaker which is slated to make its global debut on December 16. The MPV will be Kia’s fourth product in India – after Seltos, Carnival and Sonet.

In recent times, test mules of the MPV have been spotted testing on Indian roads on a number of occasions. This time around, a base variant of Carens has been spotted around Bangalore with spy shots credited to Sreechand. Test mules of the upcoming Kia MPV are seen wearing complete camouflage.

Kia Carens Base Variant – Design Highlights

Despite being under wraps for the best parts of it, some attributes of the MPV could be decoded. For starters, the base variant of the MPV is seen riding on steel wheels with plastic covers on them. That said, it gets plenty of features which will make it a more premium offering against its rivals.

Features such as projector headlamp setup with LEDs, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators and roof rails are also present in the base model. In comparison to Seltos, on whose platform it is based, Carens will be slightly longer than the SUV at around 4.5 metres. It is expected to be taller and wider than all its MPV counterparts.

Other possible exterior highlights expected to be part of the package include Kia’s signature ‘Tiger Nose’ grille, circular wheel arches with thick plastic cladding, a hunched tailgate and prominent bumpers.

Internally codenamed KY, Kia Carens is slated to launch in India early next year. In all likelihood, Carens would be manufactured in India for domestic and export to multiple overseas markets. It will be more offering than Maruti Ertiga, XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo. However, it will be much more affordable than Toyota Innova Crysta.

Expected features on offer

In terms of features, the fully loaded trim of Carens is expected to be laced with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument console, auto climate control and UVO connected car tech. Other notable creature comforts to be offered include ambient lighting, electric sunroof, one-touch on/off cruise control and a flat-bottom multi-function steering wheel with ‘Carens’ inscribed below.

Expected Powertrain Options

In all probability, Carens will be powered by two engine options – one petrol and one diesel. These will be borrowed from Seltos. It remains to be seen if it gets the a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or the turbo 1.4 liter unit. For diesel, it will get a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit.

Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a CVT / DCT automatic in the petrol mill and a 6-speed torque converter automatic in the diesel motor. It is expected to be priced within a range of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom).