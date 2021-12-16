Kia Carens Debuts Before Launch – Exteriors, Interiors, Features Revealed

Upon its launch, Kia Carens will rival a host of seven-seater vehicles such as Hyundai Alcazar, Maruti Ertiga and Mahindra Marazzo to name a few

Kia Motors has globally unveiled its upcoming seven-seater utility vehicle named Carens. Dubbed as a “recreational vehicle’ by the company, the UV is based on a slightly modified platform that underpins Seltos. However, it appears to be a crossover between an SUV and an MPV.

Carens also holds great significance since it will be the first vehicle to be based on Kia’s new design philosophy “Opposites United” which will be manufactured in India. Hence, its exterior design is reminiscent of the new Sportage which is based on the same design philosophy.

Kia Carens- Exterior Design

Speaking of design, Carens flaunts a few signature styling highlights such as the ‘Tiger Nose’ design upfront. The fascia gets a flat bonnet with an upright nose and a strikingly highlighted intake grille which is flanked by wraparound twin-beam LED headlamps on both sides.

The headlights clusters are integrated with Y-shaped LED DRLs while an ample dosage of chrome on the front face lends the car a premium appeal. The chunky front bumper acts as a strong separator line between the top and the air intake at the bottom.

Kia has adopted a ‘Bold for Nature’ theme for Carens’ exterior design that pays homage to nature’s perfection and simplicity while connecting to the brand’s new design direction. On sides, Carens sports a very muscular stance thanks to black claddings over flared wheel arches and door sills.

Coming to its rear section, the MPV features T-shaped wraparound LED clusters on both sides which are connected to each other via a thin LED stripe. Other exterior highlights include a prominent shoulder line on side profile, a roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular rear bumper and roof rails.

Features on offer

As far as features are concerned, like all Kia models, Carens will be heavily loaded with all bells and whistles. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting (64 colours) and UVO connected car tech.

Other novelties on offer include a panoramic sunroof, a multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree camera and more. Safety of occupants will be taken care of by standard six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, front and rear parking sensors and more.

Powertrain Options Same As Seltos

Powertrain options in Carens will include a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine, 1.5 liter petrol NA and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol engine – all of which have been borrowed from its five-seater sibling Seltos. A six-speed manual will be offered as standard on petrol 1.5 and diesel 1.5 powertrains with the option of a 6-speed torque converter and a 6-speed AT automatic gearbox in the oil burner and NA petrol mill respectively. Turbo petrol Carens 1.4 liter will get iMT or 7 speed DCT automatic option.

Variants on offer

The South Korean brand will be offering Carens in as many as six trims namely L, LX, EX, EX+, TX and TX+. These trims will be further divided into multiple variants. For instance, L trim will be divided into HTP and HTM variants and LX trim will offer a single Premium variant. EX and EX+ trims have been subdivided into Prestige and Prestige+ trims respectively.

Similarly, TX and TX+ trims will be offered in Luxury and Luxury+ variants. Prices of the three-row UV will be announced at the time of its launch in India which is slated to take place early next year. Three colour options are on offer. Kia Carens bookings to open soon in India. Launch is expected next month.