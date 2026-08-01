Kia Carens Clavis CNG (Factory Fitted) Variant Spied – Launch Soon

Kia / Hyundai have never offered factory-fitted CNG kits with their upper tier B Segment and C Segment offerings. We’re talking about vehicles like Venue / Sonet / Syros along with Creta / Seltos and Alcazar / Carens. Not for lack of trying, though. It was Kia India which actively tested a premium CNG offering with Carens back when it still had the 1.4 Turbo Petrol.

The model was spotted testing, but never saw the light of day. Now, Kia India seems to be at it again. This time, their factory-fitted CNG kit will be offered with the latest 2026 Carens Clavis, as suggested by the new spy shots taken when a mule was testing on Pune-Mumbai expressway. Kia Carens Clavis CNG is expected to launch before Diwali 2026.

Kia Carens Clavis CNG

As suggested by the recent spy shots by automotive enthusiast Shashank Nair, Kia India is testing a factory-fitted CNG kit for the Carens Clavis. A test mule has been papped and Nair spotted it while it was undergoing testing on the Pune Mumbai expressway.

The test mule “ON TEST” sticker on front windshield and sadly, these spy shots do not reveal whether the CNG implementation is single-tank or twin-tank setup. If single-tank setup, it is unsure whether it will be mounted in the boot or under the boot floor. If it is mounted above the floor, boot space will be compromised.

Kia might position CNG tank under the floor, where spare wheel will not be a part of the package. Dual-cylinder CNG tank setup offers best of both worlds as it still retains a spare wheel, while offering a decently usable boot. Kia Carens Clavis competes with C Segment MPVs like Ertiga and XL6 from Maruti Suzuki.

What to expect?

Both these Maruti offerings come with factory-fitted CNG solutions to boost their sales and appeal to both private buyers looking for economical running costs and commercial operators. In the spy shot, we can see the latest 2026 Carens Clavis model which received fog lights among other features in this update.

The spied test mule has a projector headlight setup and not the triple ice-cube LED headlight unit seen with top-spec trims. This suggests Kia Carens Clavis CNG might only be limited to lower and mid-spec trims, which is an acceptable strategy followed by most OEMs. A manual gearbox is likely to be the sole choice.

There is a good probability that Kia might offer CNG kit mated to only the 1.5L NA Petrol engine and not the 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine. However, the past Carens CNG test mule had the 1.4L Turbo engine. So, it is anyone’s guess at this moment, but 1.5L NA Petrol is the more probable choice. Launch timeline is speculated to be before Diwali to capitalise the sales potential.