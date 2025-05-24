Kia Carens Clavis Electric Spied With Minor Differences – Compared To ICE

All-electric Kia Carens Clavis will be available in two variants, with prices starting at around Rs 20 lakh

After launching its new premium MPV, Carens Clavis, Kia is readying the Carens Clavis EV. Being India’s first mass-market 7-seater electric MPV, Clavis EV gets the first-mover advantage. Test vehicles have been spotted multiple times in recent months. Latest spy shots from Andhra Pradesh reveal some new details. Let’s take a look.

Kia Carens Clavis EV – Charging port, ADAS radar module

Similar to Creta EV, the charging port of Clavis EV is located at the front centre. Clavis EV is expected to share the same electric powertrain, as in use with Creta EV. The latter has battery pack options of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Range is 390 km and 473 km, respectively (as per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 Cycle). Creta EV has a front-axle mounted electric motor, generating 135 PS with the Standard variant and 171 PS with the Long Range variant. Clavis EV is expected to have similar specifications.

Latest spy shots also reveal an ADAS radar module mounted at the front centre. This configuration is slightly different from the ICE Clavis variants that have the ADAS module mounted to the side. This change in radar placement can be due to Clavis EV’s distinct front-end architecture. A centrally positioned radar can improve sensor alignment and field of view. This setup can work better for specific ADAS functions such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping systems and forward collision warnings.

Overall ADAS package of Clavis EV is expected to be similar as ICE Carens Clavis. There are 20 autonomous ADAS Level 2 features. It includes smart cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist and driver attention warning. Also, blind view monitor, forward collision avoidance assist and rear cross traffic collision warning and avoidance assist.

Other safety features expected with Clavis EV include 6-airbags, electronic stability control, hill start assist control, vehicle stability management and all-wheel disc brakes. The MPV will also get tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking sensors, dash cam with dual camera and 360° camera with blind view monitor on the cluster.

Kia Carens Clavis EV – Styling, equipment list

From the spy shots, it appears that Clavis EV is using the same Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps and Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals as seen with the ICE Carens Clavis. However, there will be some other changes at the front to achieve a slightly distinctive profile. Unlike the ICE version, which does not have an LED DRL connecting the front LEDs, the EV variant will have an LED DRL. In addition, there will also be some EV-specific badging around the vehicle. Side profile will remain about the same, although the test vehicle can be seen with a new design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, the equipment list will be largely the same as that of ICE Carens Clavis. Some of the key highlights include a 26.62-inch dual panoramic display panel, front ventilated seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, wireless charger, BOSE Premium sound system with 8-speakers and ambient lighting. However, Clavis EV could get some additional features such as Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging.