Kia Carens Clavis Electric Testing Continues As Launch Nears

It is expected that Kia Carens Clavis EV will borrow powertrain options from Hyundai Creta Electric, offering a range of around 400-450 km

As part of its long-term strategy for India, Kia is aiming to build its mass-market EV portfolio. The current offerings, EV6 and EV9, are imported as CBUs. For the mainstream segment, Kia’s first electric offering will be the Carens Clavis EV. Let’s discuss some new details, as revealed in the latest spy shots shared by automotive enthusiast Manuraj.

Kia Carens Clavis EV – Key features

In addition to being Kia’s first mass-market EV in India, Carens Clavis EV will also be India’s first mass-market 7-seater electric MPV. This will allow Kia to take full control, dominate this space and establish an early lead. Visually, Clavis EV will be largely the same as the recently launched Kia Carens Clavis. However, there will be EV-specific distinctive features such as a front-mounted charging port and EV badging.

Test vehicles have hinted at the possibility that the primary lighting setup will be the same as Carens Clavis. It includes the Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps and Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals. But Clavis EV will be getting some additional features such as a full-width LED element connecting the DRLs at front. Side profile looks largely the same, although Clavis EV can be seen with aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Equipment list for Clavis EV will be largely the same as seen with the ICE Clavis. Some of the key highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, 8-speaker Bose audio system, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats. Also, powered driver’s seat, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, one-touch electric tumble seats and air purifier. Safety kit will include Level 2 ADAS with over 20 features.

Carens Clavis EV – Performance, range

In a bid to reduce development costs, Kia may equip the Carens Clavis EV with the same powertrain used in the Hyundai Creta Electric. The latter is offered with two battery pack options of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. Certified range is 390 km with the smaller battery pack and 473 km with the larger unit (as per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 Cycle). Both variants have a front-axle mounted electric motor, generating 135 PS and 171 PS, respectively.

Similar specifications are expected with the Carens Clavis EV. However, range could be lower for Clavis EV due to its heavier profile. Focus will be on ensuring a smooth performance and family-oriented driving. Some EV-specific features are expected with the Clavis EV such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle charging (V2V).

Kia Carens Clavis EV launch date

Kia is expected to launch the Carens Clavis EV in July 2025. Prices could start at around Rs 16-18 lakh. Top variants could be priced at around Rs 23-24 lakh. After Carens Clavis EV, Kia could add other mass-market EVs to its portfolio. Possibilities include Syros EV and Seltos EV. At a later date, Kia could also launch the EV3 and EV5 in India.