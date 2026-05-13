Kia Carens Clavis EV BaaS Finance Program Launched – EMI 26k, Rs 3.3 Per Km

Kia India has announced a new Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) finance program for the Carens Clavis EV. With this move, Kia aims to reduce the upfront cost of EV ownership and make electric mobility more accessible to a wider set of buyers in India.

The BaaS model separates the cost of the battery from the vehicle chassis, allowing customers to finance both components independently. Under this structure, buyers pay for the vehicle body through a standard vehicle loan, while the battery cost is covered through a subscription-based usage plan.

Dual Loan Structure For Lower Upfront Cost

Kia says the new finance program has been introduced to accelerate EV adoption by offering more flexible ownership options. The company has partnered with major financial institutions including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv for the initiative.

Under the scheme, the Kia Carens Clavis EV Standard Pack can be purchased with a down payment starting from Rs 51,520. Ex-showroom price for this version stands at Rs 17.99 lakh, while the chassis price under the BaaS structure is Rs 12.84 lakh. EMI starts from Rs 26,650.

For the Extended Range version, ex-showroom price is Rs 21.99 lakh, while chassis price under the scheme is Rs 15.94 lakh. Down payment starts from Rs 60,452, with EMI starting at Rs 33,099. Battery subscription pricing has been fixed at Rs 3.3 per km for both versions.

Flexible Tenure Options

Kia is offering flexible finance tenures of up to 60 months for the vehicle body and up to 96 months for the battery component. The company says this approach helps reduce financial burden while also improving affordability for first-time EV buyers.

According to Kia, the Carens Clavis EV has already received positive response in the Indian market for its practicality, design and feature package. With the BaaS program, the company now hopes to further expand its EV customer base.

Commenting on the launch, Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said the initiative is aimed at creating a more practical and customer-friendly EV ecosystem in India by reducing initial acquisition costs and increasing financial flexibility.

Kia Expanding EV Ecosystem In India

Alongside the finance initiative, Kia is also continuing to strengthen its EV infrastructure in India. Through the K-Charge platform integrated into the MyKia app, users can access more than 15,000 charging points across the country. The platform also supports EV route planning, charger availability tracking and digital payment integration.

Kia added that more than 100 dealerships in India are now equipped with DC fast chargers, while over 267 workshops across the country are EV-ready. The company says these efforts are aimed at ensuring a smoother ownership experience for EV customers in India.