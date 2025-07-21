Kia Carens Clavis EV Bookings Open From 22nd July

Kia India has officially opened bookings for its much-anticipated Carens Clavis EV – the brand’s first made-in-India 7-seater electric vehicle. Bookings for the new EV begin today, July 22, 2025, and can be made online at Kia’s official website or through dealerships across India for an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Bookings

Priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Carens Clavis EV has been developed specifically for Indian customers, offering a blend of affordability, premium features, and sustainable mobility. It is available with two battery options: a 42 kWh unit offering an ARAI-certified range of 404 km (MIDC) and a larger 51.4 kWh battery with a range of 490 km (MIDC).

Mr. Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer of Kia India, said, “The Carens Clavis EV marks a pivotal moment in Kia India’s journey towards making electric mobility truly inclusive and accessible. Being our first electric vehicle inspired by India, it is a 7-seater EV that reflects our vision to offer smart, sustainable, and accessible EV solutions with a true value for money proposition. It will ensure complete peace of mind with our capable EV ecosystem — including the K-Charge feature on MyKia app and a robust network of 250+ EV-ready workshops including 100+ dealerships equipped with DC fast charger. We’re excited to open bookings and invite customers to bring home their Carens Clavis EV.”

The Carens Clavis EV is based on Kia’s global design language, ‘Opposites United’, and brings a modern, SUV-like stance with a spacious and premium interior. Highlights include a 67.62 cm (26.62-inch) dual panoramic display, ambient lighting with 64 color options, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, boss mode, and smart infotainment-temperature control swap switch.

Power and Specs

Power output stands at 126 kW and 99 kW (depending on the variant), paired with 255 Nm of torque. The EV supports 100 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10 to 80% charge in just 39 minutes. It also gets four levels of regenerative braking with paddle shifters.

On the safety front, the Carens Clavis EV is equipped with ADAS Level 2 offering 20 autonomous driving features and a total of 18 high-safety features. It also includes 90 connected car features for added convenience and control.

The electric vehicle will be offered in 4 variants – HTK Plus, HTX, HTX ER, and HTX Plus ER – and 6 exterior color options: Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, and Ivory Silver Matte. With this launch, Kia aims to establish a strong foothold in India’s fast-growing electric vehicle segment, offering a family-friendly EV alternative that blends technology, space, and practicality.