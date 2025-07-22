Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive Review – Dawn Of The 7S EVs

Kia has been on the verge of captivating more of Indian automotive market. The company is approaching its goals with a multi-pronged strategy. One of the prongs is a mainstream fully electric vehicle to boost its presence in the lucrative electric car space in India. In that regard, Kia India has just launched the Carens Clavis EV, which is not only Kia’s first ever mainstream EV, it is India’s first mainstream 7-seater EV. We drove Kia Carens Clavis EV at the national media drive in Bengaluru and here’s what we think about this vehicle.

Kia Carens Clavis EV First Drive Review

With Carens Clavis EV, Kia is offering buyers a unique mobility solution which was unheard of in the country’s mainstream market. Where pricing is concerned, Kia Carens Clavis EV starts from Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base HTK+ variant. Speaking of, there are three trim levels on offer – HTK+, HTX and HTX+. Bookings will start today, 22nd July 2025 and deliveries will commence soon.

Where HTK+ is exclusively offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and HTX+ is exclusively offered with a 51.4 kWh battery pack. The mid-spec HTX trim gets both options. There are as many as six colour options to choose from – Glacier Pearl White, Gravity Gray, Aurora Black Pearl, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue and Ivory Silver Matte.

Design & Appearance

When compared to Carens Clavis ICE, the ‘Opposites Unites’ design language on Carens Clavis EV looks almost identical. However, there are a few key design highlights that only the EV gets, to establish design distinction. These design elements include connecting LED light bar, new 17-inch alloy wheels with a geometric pattern and the addition of front fog lights.

Also exclusive to Carens Clavis EV are the front charging port and an active front flap which opens and closes as needed to optimize aerodynamic performance. Headlights are the same Triple Ice Cube design LED reflector units engulfed by a stylish LED DRL signature that also doubles as the turn indicators. Chrome type applique on lower bumper is present too, lending a sophisticated appearance.

Under Kia Carens Clavis EV’s front bonnet, is a frunk, which houses charging cable and CCS2 gun neatly encases in premium cases and the company is ensuring that you have a premium experience while using the frunk with the use of hydraulic struts that requires little to no effort to get this heavy bonnet open. Another addition with Carens Clavis EV is the V2L (inside and outside) and V2V features.

Spacious Interiors

Boot space, on the other hand, is similar to what we see with Carens Clavis ICE model. Both vehicles share the same dashboard and door trims too, which is not a bad thing. We get the same 2-spoke steering wheel with audio controls on the right and instrumentation controls on the left. This steering wheel is adjustable for height and reach.

Behind this steering wheel is a 26.62-inch Dual Panoramic display comprising of a 12.3-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch instrument cluster. The system supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and is connected to a premium Bose audio system. There are USB ports, wireless charging pad, smart infotainment and climate control Swap Screen. Same as Carens Clavis.

What’s different with Carens Clavis EV is the new centre console which now gets a multi-layered storage system with adjustable cup-holders on top, hidden beneath a sliding door. This is where you can find the ventilated seat controls, 360-degree camera button, parking sensor switch and others.

Electronic parking brake switch, however, has been shifted near the headlight levelling dial, out of driver’s peripheral view. Also moved away from centre console is the gear selector, which has been shifted to the steering column, similar to Creta Electric. Even the start button is situated on this stalk, inconveniently labelled EV instead of Start. Paddle shifters exist to control regeneration and even engage I-Pedal mode.

Features & Safety

Other notable features include electrically adjustable driver’s seat, auto headlight, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, an air purifier, dedicated blower for rear occupants, roof-mounted AC vents for 2nd and 3rd rows, tray table and manually operated Boss Mode for 2nd row left passenger, front and rear armrest, one-touch tumble feature for 2nd row seats, adjustable headrests and more.

The Level-2 ADAS offered by Kia has up to 20 autonomous driving features including the likes of auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and others. All important ADAS features are present. Adding to the safety are 6 airbags as standard, ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, an intuitive 360-degree camera, blindspot assist on TFT cluster, 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders.

Specs & Powertrains

Kia Carens Clavis EV measures 4,550 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,730 mm in height and packs a 2,780 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance on Carens Clavis EV is 200 mm, lending it an SUV stance. Where powertrain is concerned, Kia Carens Clavis EV packs similar battery and motor options as the Hyundai Creta Electric. Lower variants get the smaller 42 kWh battery with 404 km of claimed range and higher variants pack a larger 51.4 kWh battery with 490 km of claimed range.

The smaller 42 kWh battery variants get a 133 bhp and 255 Nm electric motor and larger 51.4 kWh battery variants get a 169 bhp and 255 Nm electric motor. Both powertrain options get FWD layout, driving front wheels. Choosing the latter will give you quicker acceleration too, taking 8.4 seconds to sprint from 0-100 km/h.

Similar to Hyundai Creta Electric, Kia Carens Clavis EV offers up to 11 kW AC charging, which some vehicles in this price point lacks. With this 11 kW AC charger, larger 51.4 kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 100% in 4h 45m. With a 100 kW DC charger, 10% to 80% should take just 39 minutes.

Ride Quality & Performance

The suspension setup on Kia Carens Clavis is set up on the softer side and the large 17-inch wheels do a good job of towering over road undulations. Combination of these two also allows for a plush ride quality with great bump absorption characteristics. Because it is setup for comfort, handling takes a back seat as there is a decent amount of body roll and vertical bob.

However, Carens Clavis EV is not advertised as a sporty product and the soft suspension is actually fitting to its target demographic. Braking performance is one area where we would have liked better initial bite. That said, the regen in i-Pedal mode is quite strong and is intuitive once you get the hang of it.

One positive aspect of being an EV is that Carens Clavis EV packs quite a punch where performance is concerned. Acceleration is instantaneous and is quite addictive, encouraging you to go heavy on the throttle. Kia promises 8.6s 0-100 km/h sprint and it is fairly achievable in Sports Mode. Eco Mode is what you need to eke out maximum range.

Conclusion

Wrapping things up, we think concluding the Kia Carens Clavis EV is quite easy. It is the country’s only 7-seater mainstream EV and the company has identified a popular niche. Carens Clavis EV advocates itself, appealing to large families and even a smaller family that needs a larger boot than what a typical 5-seater EV would provide.

In that regard, Carens Clavis EV scores big and it comes with Kia’s assurance of reliability, dependability and consistent electronics. So, if you’re in the market to buy an electric SUV, Kia Carens Clavis EV is an easy recommendation for the masses even if you don’t need a 7-seater. Even in terms of pricing, Kia is matching the 5-seater electric SUVs on sale in India. Versatility is always better than not having the option at all.