Kia Carens Clavis EV Gets New HTX E and HTX E [ER] Trims – Priced from Rs 19.99 Lakh

Kia India has added more excitement to the festive season with the launch of two new trims in the Carens Clavis EV lineup – HTX E and HTX E [ER], priced at Rs 19.99 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The HTX E comes with a 42 kWh battery pack, while the extended-range HTX E [ER] variant gets a 51.4 kWh battery, offering more flexibility for different driving needs. With these additions, the Carens Clavis EV lineup now includes six trims, further strengthening Kia’s premium electric offering in India’s fast-growing EV segment.

New Trims, New Choices for Festive Buyers

Positioned between the HTK+ and HTX variants, the new trims introduce several premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, LED lighting for all three rows, auto up/down power windows, ECM rearview mirror, wireless charger, and a two-tone tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel. Inside, the cabin gets leatherette seats, an air purifier with virus protection, a seatback folding table, and multi-color mood lighting with solar glass, combining luxury and practicality for families.

Powering the Carens Clavis EV is a 99 kW and 126 kW motor setup delivering 255 Nm of torque, paired with two battery options — 42 kWh (404 km range) and 51.4 kWh (490 km range). The EV supports fast charging from 10% to 80% in just 39 minutes. Safety remains a key highlight, with six airbags, ESC, and Hill Start Assist Control among 18 advanced safety features. A 26.62-inch dual panoramic display, 90 connected car features, and Kia’s MyKia app with K-Charge integration provide a connected, stress-free EV experience backed by over 11,000 charging points and 250 EV-ready workshops nationwide.

Kia Drive Green Initiative

Mr. Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head, Sales and Marketing, said, “As we welcome the festive season, we are excited to add more cheer and choice to our customers with the expanded Carens Clavis EV lineup. Our first made-in-India EV has been very well accepted in the market, and the positive response, along with valuable customer feedback, has inspired us to introduce the new HTX E trims. These additions are designed to make electric mobility more accessible, comfortable, and celebratory—because every journey deserves to feel special. Supported by Kia’s robust EV ecosystem, these additions offer a smart, green, and exciting driving experience, bringing innovation that truly connects with families across India.”

With the new HTX E and HTX E [ER], Kia’s Carens Clavis EV lineup now includes HTK+, HTX E, HTX, HTX E [ER], HTX [ER], and HTX+ [ER] — offering a wide range of options for customers seeking a premium, feature-rich, and sustainable family electric vehicle.