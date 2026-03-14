Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX, X-Line Variants Prices Leaked Before Launch – Details

In addition to the new GTX and X-Line trims for Carens Clavis EV, Kia has also introduced captain seats with HTX E variant onwards

Kia had launched the Carens Clavis in May 2025, followed by Carens Clavis EV in July 2025. These have emerged as popular options, collectively contributing around 20% to Kia’s monthly sales. In the latest development, Kia has responded to market feedback and introduced the relevant updates for Carens Clavis EV. Let’s check out the details.

Clavis EV GTX and X-Line- What to expect?

Kia offers the GTX and X-Line variants, aimed at buyers who prefer enhanced styling and exclusivity. These trims primarily feature sporty accents and garnishes, along with a distinctive interior theme. For context, one can look at the GTX trim of Seltos. It has dark gunmetal accents on the grille, glossy black front bumper, side door garnish and neon brake callipers.

Inside, the Seltos GTX has exclusive Smoky Black & White leatherette seats with two-tone interiors. Something similar could be expected with the GTX trim of Carens Clavis EV. The X-Line also has distinctive styling, focused on glossy black accents and dark gunmetal accents. On the Seltos X-Line trim, users get exclusive Smoky Black & Hunter Green leatherette seats with two-tone interiors.

Kia Carens Clavis EV GTX, GTX+ and X-Line trims will have largely the same equipment as the HTX+ variant. The list includes features like dual 12.25-inch screens, dual pane panoramic sunroof, smart air purifier with AQI display, front ventilated seats, 4-way powered driver’s seat, Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers and V2L – Vehicle to Load (External & Internal).

Specs & Powertrains

With GTX+ and X-Line, Kia might offer rear ventilated seats too. Safety kit includes ADAS Level 2 with 20 autonomous features. Both 6-seat and 7-seat options will be available with the GTX, GTX+ and X-Line variants of Carens Clavis EV. Kia is offering the GTX and X-Line variants of Carens Clavis EV with only the larger 51.4 kWh battery pack.

These will have a single electric motor mounted at the front, generating 171 PS and 255 Nm of torque. ARAI certified range is 490 km. Lower variants of the Carens Clavis EV are equipped with a 42-kWh battery pack. The single electric motor generates 135 PS and 255 Nm of torque. ARAI certified range is 404 km.

Pricing

Kia Carens Clavis EV ER (Extended Range) GTX 6-seat and 7-seat variants are available at a starting price of Rs 22.99 lakh. This is more accessible than the HTX+, priced at Rs 24.49 lakh. The GTX+ 6-seat and 7-seat variants are priced at Rs 24.99 lakh. The same price is applicable for the top-spec Carens Clavis EV ER X-Line 6-seat and 7-seat variants.

Captain seats from HTX E onwards

Another key update for Carens Clavis EV is that buyers will be able to choose captain seats with the HTX E trim onwards. This decision comes in the wake of evolving market dynamics and feedback provided by Kia’s channel partners. With this update, the 6/7 seat option can be accessed across HTX E, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line variants of Carens Clavis EV. The HTP/HTM and HTK+ trims will continue with only a 7-seat option.

Source