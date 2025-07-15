Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch Price Rs 17.99L – 490 km Range, 170 bhp

After establishing a major presence in the premium SUV and MPV segments, Kia India has turned its gaze towards the country’s electric vehicle segment. This is Kia’s first electric offering in India’s mainstream EV segment. Also, it is India’s first mainstream EV offering a third row seating option. With unique attributes, Kia Carens Clavis EV is poised to revolutionize India’s EV space.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch

Where pricing is concerned, Kia Carens Clavis EV has been priced from Rs 17.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 24.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Carens Clavis EV is offered in two battery options, Standard Range and Extended Range, across three trim levels namely HTK+, HTX and HTX+. Thus creating four variants where HTK+ is Standard Range only and HTX+ is Long Range only, while HTX offers both. Bookings will open on 22nd July and deliveries will commence soon after.

As the name suggests, Kia Carens Clavis EV is an electric version of recently launched Carens Clavis. The company has stuck with a similar design ethos which we first saw with Carens Clavis. With a dominating presence and its unique three row seating layout, Kia Carens Clavis EV is here to make a statement.

Where design and appearance is concerned, Carens Clavis EV looks more or less the same as the recently launched Carens Clavis. Major changes are in the form of a slightly revised front fascia with a powered charging port and active air flap, similar to Hyundai Creta Electric, connected LED DRLs and a new set of 17-inch alloy wheel design, which looks more suited to EVs. There’s a 25L frunk and LED fog lights as well.

On the inside, overall layout is quite similar to Carens Clavis, with a few unique finishes, materials and colour themes. Carens Clavis EV gets a twin free-standing 10.2-inch high-res screens (one for infotainment and other for instrumentation) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Like Carens Clavis, the EV counterpart can be had with 6S or 7S options too.

The gear selector is steering mounted, freeing up a lot of space at the centre console. There’s one-touch tumble seat function for easy ingress and egress into the 3rd row. The Boss Mode is manual on Carens Clavis EV and the floating centre console features adjustable cup holders.

Features & Equipment

There’s dual-zone climate control, front ventilated seats, premium Bose audio system, front and rear armrest, panoramic sunroof, powered sun shade, roof-mounted AC vents with a dedicated blower for rear seats, all four auto up / down windows, wireless charging pad, rear window blinds, air purifier, powered front seats and more.

Safety-wise, Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with 6 airbags as standard along with a host of electronic driver aids like ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, all four disc brakes, seat belt reminders, drive modes, traction modes and more. Because it has an electric powertrain, Kia has offered paddles behind the steering wheel to adjust 4-levels of regeneration. There’s even i-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving. Level-2 ADAS offers up to 20 autonomous features. 360-degree camera and blind-spot view adds a layer of safety.

Powertrain & Performance

Speaking of electric powertrain, Kia Carens Clavis EV packs a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh IP67 rated battery pack options, similar to Creta Electric. Promised range goes till 490 km on a single charge with larger battery and 404 km with smaller battery, depending on driving style. It gets a sole electric motor with 170 bhp of peak power and 255 Nm of peak torque, driving the front wheels. 0-100 km/h comes up in 8.4s.

There’s V2L (Vehicle to Load) and V2V (Vehicle to Vehicle) features with Carens Clavis EV. Charging options is decent too, with a 11 kW AC charger while 100 kW DC fast charging ramps it up to 39m for 10% – 80% SOC. Kia K-Charge app provides access to 11,000 chargers across India.