Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With New GT-Line, X-Line Trims And 6 Seater Option

Kia India has introduced the MY26 update for Carens Clavis EV, expanding the lineup with new GT-Line and X-Line trims along with a new 6-seater configuration. With these updates, Kia aims to enhance comfort, styling and overall practicality of its made-in-India electric MPV in line with evolving customer expectations.

New 6-Seater Layout Introduced

A key highlight of the update is the introduction of a 6-seater layout with second-row captain seats, designed to offer better comfort and personal space, especially for chauffeur-driven usage. This configuration is now available across multiple trims including HTX (E), HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ and X-Line. The existing 7-seater configuration continues to be offered on higher trims, ensuring flexibility for buyers with different needs.

Prices And Variants

In terms of pricing, the standard range (42 kWh) lineup starts from Rs 17.99 lakh for HTK+ 7-seater and goes up to Rs 20.49 lakh for HTX trims. The HTX (E) and HTX trims are also available in 6-seater configuration at similar price points. For the extended range (51.4 kWh), prices start from Rs 21.99 lakh for HTX E ER and go up to Rs 24.99 lakh for top-spec GTX+ and X-Line variants. These are available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, offering buyers greater flexibility.

GT-Line And X-Line Trims Added

Kia has also introduced GT-Line and X-Line trims for the extended range variants. GT-Line trims bring a sportier appeal with updates such as new alloy wheel designs, lime brake callipers and metal pedals. In contrast, the X-Line variant adopts a darker and more rugged theme, highlighted by an exclusive Dark Gun Metal colour option along with Aurora Black Pearl. Higher trims like GTX+ and X-Line also get added features such as Digital Key and battery heater technology.

Battery, Range And Performance

Carens Clavis EV continues with two battery pack options. The standard range version gets a 42 kWh battery offering a claimed range of 404 km, while the extended range variant uses a 51.4 kWh battery with a range of up to 490 km (MIDC full). Power output stands at 99 kW and 126 kW depending on variant, delivering 255 Nm torque. Fast charging allows 10% to 80% charge in around 39 minutes.

Features And Safety

Feature updates include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, large dual panoramic display setup and over 85 connected car features. The cabin focuses on delivering a premium yet practical experience. Safety features include six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist and other advanced safety systems.

Kia also supports ownership with its EV ecosystem, offering access to over 15,000 charging points via the MyKia app. Features such as EV route planning, live charger availability and integrated payments further enhance usability, while Kia’s dealership network is equipped with fast charging infrastructure.