Kia Carens Clavis EV Teaser Reveals Interiors, Exteriors – 490 Kms Range

Kia India has officially teased its upcoming Carens Clavis EV, confirming many exciting details ahead of its much-anticipated launch on July 15. The teaser images and videos reveal an impressive blend of practicality and advanced technology for this electric MPV-SUV crossover, strengthening Kia’s position in the Indian EV market.

First 7-Seater EV in Its Class

The Carens Clavis EV will stand out as one of the few 7-seater electric vehicles in the mainstream segment, promising a certified driving range of up to 490 km on a full charge (MIDC cycle, 51.4kWh battery). This should help position it attractively against rivals, providing a strong value proposition for larger families looking to go electric.

Teasers also showcase an upscale, tech-rich interior. There’s a dual-screen layout on the dashboard: one display dedicated to the digital driver cluster, and another to the infotainment system, offering a connected, modern cockpit feel. Other highlights include a floating-style center console with generous storage spaces, a panoramic sunroof adding to the airy feel of the cabin, and smart features like front ventilated seats, smart air purifier, and a premium BOSE 8-speaker system.

The exterior styling carries forward the familiar Carens Clavis identity with its robust silhouette, but with EV-specific touches. These include connected LED DRL in the front, aero-optimized alloy wheels, a charging port mounted at the front, Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals, connected LED tail lamps, and stylish skid plates.

Safety and ADAS Tech on Board

Safety and tech will also be a priority, with a comprehensive Level 2 ADAS suite featuring around 20 autonomous functions. Standard safety will include 6 airbags, ESC, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, vehicle stability management, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Under the skin, the Carens Clavis EV is expected to borrow the powertrain from the Creta Electric, with two battery options (42 kWh and 51.4 kWh) and output figures of up to 171 PS on the higher variant. Fast-charging capability will allow 10-80% charge in under an hour using a 50kW DC charger, making it practical for daily commutes and long-distance travel alike.

Kia is clearly betting big on the Carens Clavis EV to expand its EV portfolio and tap the growing demand for affordable yet feature-packed family electric vehicles in India. Pricing could start around Rs 15-16 lakh, giving it a first-mover advantage in its segment.

The detailed specifications will be revealed on July 15, and deliveries could begin soon after. Stay tuned for more updates as Kia gets ready to electrify the Indian family car market with its Carens Clavis EV.