Kia Carens Clavis EV To Debut On 15th July – India’s First 7S Electric MPV

Being one of its kind in India, the Kia Carens Clavis EV will benefit from a first-mover advantage

With the Indian auto industry witnessing rapid growth, Kia may be aiming to push its market share into double digits. As part of that plan, Kia launched the Syros SUV in February, followed by the Carens Clavis MPV in May this year. Next in the pipeline is Carens Clavis EV, which is set to debut on 15th July. Let’s check out the details.

Powertrain, features from Creta Electric

To reduce development and production cost, Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to borrow the powertrain from Creta Electric. In that case, the Clavis EV could get same battery pack options of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. With the Creta Electric, certified range is 390 km and 473 km, respectively (as per MIDC Part 1 + Part 2 Cycle). Both variants use a front-axle mounted electric motor, with power output of 135 PS and 171 PS, respectively.

Clavis EV being larger and heavier, it could have a slightly less range. Similar to Creta Electric, the Clavis EV has the charging port mounted at the front. Assuming Clavis EV has the same battery pack options as the Creta Electric, both AC fast charging and DC fast charging will be available.

With an 11 kW AC fast charger, 10% to 100% charge can be achieved in 4 hours for the 42-kWh variant and 4 hours 50 minutes for the 51.4 kWh variant. With a 50 kW DC fast charger, 10% to 80% can be achieved in 58 minutes for both variants. Similar to Creta Electric, the Clavis EV is expected to get an ADAS-linked regenerative braking system. Also on offer could be paddle shifters for adjustable regenerative braking.

Various other features could be common with Creta Electric such as rear AC vents and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L). Many features will be the same as ICE Carens Clavis such as Boss function for the front passenger seat. Also, dual panoramic display panel, 4-way power adjustable driver seat, front ventilated seats, smart air purifier and BOSE premium sound system with 8-speakers.

Styling, safety package

As seen in spy shots, Carens Clavis EV will be largely the same as the ICE Carens Clavis. Key highlights include Star Map LED DRLs with integrated turn signals, Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, Star Map LED connected tail lamps and robust front and rear skid plates. However, there will be some unique aspects such as the aero-optimized alloy wheels.

Safety package for Kia Carens Clavis EV will include 6-airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), vehicle stability management (VSM), downhill brake control (DBC), brake assist system (BAS) and all wheel disc brakes. Clavis EV will also have a comprehensive ADAS Level 2 package with around 20 autonomous features.

To encourage buyers to switch to electric, the Kia Carens Clavis EV could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 16-18 lakh. In the future, Kia will be looking to add more mass-market EVs to its Indian portfolio. Electric versions of Syros and Seltos could be introduced. There’s also scope for products like Kia EV3 and EV5.