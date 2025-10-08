Kia Carens Clavis Gets New Variants – All Details

Kia India has expanded its popular Carens Clavis lineup, responding to strong market demand for more premium and flexible family-oriented variants. The expansion introduces a new top-end HTX(O) trim and multiple 6-seater configurations, enhancing the model’s appeal for customers seeking comfort, technology, and versatility in the premium RV segment.

New Variants and Prices (Ex-Showroom, INR)

The new HTX(O) variant has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 19.26 lakh, offering a host of premium upgrades. With this expansion, the Carens Clavis lineup now includes eight trims, available in both 6- and 7-seater layouts.

The new HTX(O) and 6-seater variants of the Carens Clavis will be available at all Kia dealerships across India starting October 13, 2025. The newly introduced HTX(O) trim sits above the HTX variant and offers premium features including:

– BOSE Premium 8-speaker sound system

– Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport)

– Smart Key Remote Engine Start

– Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

– Available with 1.5L Turbo GDi engine + 7-speed DCT in both 6- and 7-seater configurations

Enhanced Flexibility and Comfort

In response to customer demand, Kia has also introduced 6-seater variants across trims — HTK+, HTK+(O), and HTX(O) — offering families more flexibility and comfort. The Carens Clavis continues to offer Level 2 ADAS with 20 autonomous features, six airbags, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), rear occupant alert, and rollover sensors, reinforcing Kia’s focus on safety.

Inside, the Carens Clavis offers a 67.62 cm (26.62”) dual panoramic display, ambient lighting, second-row one-touch electric tumble seats, and roof-mounted air vents for all rows for a premium in-cabin experience.

Commenting on the expansion, Mr. Atul Sood, Sr. VP and National Head – Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said: “Reinforcing our commitment to elevating the overall brand experience, we are happy to strengthen the Carens Clavis lineup and make every variant a compelling choice.

Our customers inspire every innovation we make. And hence, with the lineup expansion we have not just introduced a new HTX(O) trim but also addressed their desire on adding the 6-seater variant options. With these additions, we wish more consumers enjoy the power of choice without compromising on their needs.”