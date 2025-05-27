Kia Carens Clavis HTX+ Variant Reach Showroom – Features, Details

With the launch of Kia Carens Clavis, the company opened up a new horizon in premium MPV space. It comes very close to Hyundai Alcazar now, but is still a notch below and boasts much more accessible pricing. Units have been reaching the dealerships and here’s what the top-spec Carens Clavis HTX+ trim level offers.

Kia Carens Clavis HTX+

Where pricing is concerned, Kia Carens Clavis starts from Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for base HTE Petrol MT variant and goes till Rs 21.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the top-spec HTX+ Turbo Petrol DCT variant. If you want all the bells and whistles of HTX+ at an affordable price, opting for iMT variant proves efficient as it costs Rs 19.7 lakh (Ex-sh).

With the top-spec HTX+ trim level, Kia is offering a lot of features and equipment. As seen in the video by The Car Show, exterior design highlights include the new Starmap LED DRLs and LED tail lights, triple ice-cube LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, multiple radars for ADAS, 360-degree cameras, striking finish on faux skid plates and more.

On the inside, we can see a new dashboard with soft touch fabric inserts and metallic finishes that looks upmarket. The colour combination is Beige and Navy and it looks quite refreshing when compared to the usual shades offered in this segment. Kia Carens Clavis HTX+ can be had in either 6-seater or 7-seater and both get one-touch tumble function on passenger side.

The rear parcel tray and air purifier along with roof-mounted AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row are notable. Cooled cup holders for 1st row and 2nd row occupants add to the comfort factor. All three rows get USB charging ports keeping the devices charged up. 2nd row is sliding and reclining, while 3rd row is reclining. With 3rd row up, there’s around 200L worth of space.

Feature loaded

Interior features include dual 10.2-inch screens, ambient lighting, premium Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, double D-cut twin spoke steering wheel, brilliant swap screen for FATC and audio controls, all-four auto up/down window controls, rear window shades, manual Boss Mode for left 2nd row passenger, dedicated blower for rear occupants, Kia Connect, Level-2 ADAS and Digital Key, among others.

Powering the Kia Carens Clavis HTX+ trim is either a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with up to 160 PS and 253 Nm along with a 1.5L Diesel engine with 114 PS and 250 Nm. Depending on the engine choice, Kia offers a 6-speed MT, a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.