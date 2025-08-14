Kia Carens Clavis ICE and EV Clocks 21k Bookings In 4 Months

Improving on its existing portfolio, Kia India launched Carens Clavis, a more premium version of its already successful Carens. Around a month ago, Kia also launched an electric version of Carens Clavis called Carens Clavis EV, which is the company’s first ever mainstream electric vehicle offering in India.

It has been around four months since Carens Clavis was launched and exactly a month since Carens Clavis EV was launched. Within these four months, Kia India has received over 21,000 bookings for its premium MPV, demonstrating a massive product acceptance from discerning Indian car buyers.

Carens Clavis ICE and EV

With Carens Clavis, Kia India significantly overhauled its MPV offering, the Carens. There was a major shift in features, creature comforts and even technology. These shifts fared well with Indian MPV buyers and have embraced it with open arms. Where pricing is concerned, Carens Clavis starts from Rs 11.45 lakh (Ex-sh), offering an immense value proposition for buyers.

Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, marked a major milestone in Kia’s journey in the Indian market. With Carens Clavis EV, Kia entered into India’s mainstream electric vehicle segment for the first time. Conveniently, Carens Clavis EV is also India’s first mainstream electric 7-seater vehicle, offering a unique proposition.

The company aims to carve out a sizable chunk of India’s electric vehicle segment and it seems to be on track. Over 20,000 people have booked Carens Clavis within the first four months of launch and over 1,000 people have booked a Carens Clavis EV within a month since it went on sale in India.

With combined bookings of 21K+ units within a short period of time is a reflection of Kia’s growing momentum in India. Kia’s growth train is fueled by its ability to deliver innovative products appealing to family-focused ICE buyers and eco-conscious EV adopters at the same time.

Shared ethos

Both vehicles share a mostly common features and equipment list and are differentiated by their powertrains. Carens Clavis is powered by a trio of 1.5L engines (an NA Petrol, a Turbo Petrol and a Turbo Diesel). Carens Clavis EV, on the other hand, gets either a 42 kWh battery or a 51.4 kWh battery with up to 490 km of range on a single charge.

Equipment list includes Level-2 ADAS, LED lighting all around, 17-inch alloy wheels, all-four disc brakes, 6 airbags as standard, dual 10.2-inch screen on the dashboard, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM, Boss Mode, rear AC vents with a dedicated blower, leatherette seat upholstery, digital key, telematics and more.