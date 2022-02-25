Kia Carens Dealer Delivers 40 MPVs In 1 Day – New Record

Kia India has revealed that it has received over 19,000 bookings since it opened order books in mid-January

Kia India launched the new Carens, a three row MPV in India earlier this month. It is being offered at special introductory pricing that starts off at Rs 8.99 lakh thus making it aggressively priced when compared to other MPVs such as Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo and Maruti XL6. In fact, its top of the line variant is priced on par with lower variants of the Hyundai Alcazar.

Kia Carens, the fourth model launched in India after the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The Carens is an extended wheelbase version of the Seltos using the company’s ‘Opposites United’ design language.

Kia Carens – Features

Kia Carens is being presented in 5 trims of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus and in a total of 19 variants, 3 engine and 3 transmission options. All trims except the Luxury Plus are offered in 7 seater set ups while the top of the line trim gets both 6 and 7 seater configurations.

Deliveries of Kia Carens have started across India. The demand is so high, that the waiting period for select variants is nearing the 1 year mark. Recently, Hyderabad based Kia India dealer (Vihaan Kia) created a record by delivering 40 units of Carens in a single day.

Kia Carens enters a highly competitive segment and hence the automaker has ensured that it gets an exhaustive list of features and a host of safety equipment. In fact, Kia claims that Carens is designed as one of the safest cars in the country. It gets a Robust Hi-Safety package consisting of a total of 6 airbags, all wheel disc brakes, DBC, VSM, HAC and ESC. These safety features are offered across all variants as standard.

It gets an aggressive stance with sleek LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, a muscular bumper and sporty alloy wheels. It also gets bold character lines along its side profile, roof rails and LED tail lamps at the rear connected by an LED strip. Extensive use of chrome is seen across its exterior, thus enhancing its premium appeal.

Dimensions stand 4,540 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width, 1,700 mm in height, along with a 2,780 mm wheelbase. Boot space is said to be best in class standing 216 liters with all seats up. With third row seats folded flat, this extends to 645 liters while with second row seats also folded down, boot space is at 1,164 liters.

Special attention is paid to occupant safety and infotainment. The Kia Carens gets a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 12.5 inch digital instrument cluster and an 8 speaker BOSE sound system. Cabin comforts also extend to quality material seen on all seats, automatic climate controls, wireless charging system and multiple USB charging ports for all rows.

Ambient lighting, table trays, a sunroof, Air Purifier with Virus and Bacteria protection unit are also a part of interior features. Kia Connect Car Tech comes in with 66 features among which are geofencing, live vehicle status and remote controlled features such as engine start/stop, door lock/unlock and climate controls.

Kia Carens – Engine Options

Kia Carens gets its power via a choice of 3 engine options. The Smartstream 1.5 liter petrol offers 113 hp and 144 Nm torque. The Smartstream 1.4 liter T-GDi petrol develops 138 hp power and 242 Nm torque, while the 1.5 liter CRDi VGT diesel engine produces 113 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Each of these engines are mated to either 6MT, 7DCT or 6AT.

Kia India states that these engines are highly fuel efficient with the petrol returning up to 16.5 km/l and the diesel offering 21.5 km/l. Kia India claims lower maintenance cost for Carens, of around 37 paise per km.