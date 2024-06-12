Kia Carens Facelift Gets EV5 Inspired Front & Rear Design – Launch By 2024 End?

When launched, Kia Carens facelift will look a lot similar to global electric car, EV5, and rival the likes of Maruti XL6, Mahindra Marazzo and others

With the Carens, Kia has made quite a splash in premium MPV space. Especially by combining crossover attributes like rugged cladding and high ground clearance, Carens’ target demographic now aligns with the likes of Alcazar, Marazzo and even Hector and Safari. Kia Carens facelift has been spotted and reveals EV5-inspired design attributes.

Kia Carens Facelift – How close is it to EV5

New Kia Carens facelift takes design cues from the upcoming EV5. We can see an almost identical fascia with similarly designed lighting elements. For starters, We can see interesting LED DRLs along with a triangular-shaped headlight element that could house LED projector units. No fog lights, though.

Although they look similar, lighting elements on Carens facelift are slightly different when compared to that of EV5. 19, 20 ka farak, if you may. Being an ICE vehicle, Carens vehicle has an upper and a lower grill, while EV5 only has a lower grill. Front windshields of both vehicles are different too.

From the side, EV5 is a longer vehicle and it has high aero-efficiency alloy wheels when compared to upcoming Carens facelift. Even though both vehicles carry similar silhouettes and door frames, the main difference is that their D-Pillars take unique approaches. Rear tail lights and LED signatures look similar with both vehicles, but EV5 looks slightly wider at the back.

Just like the exterior, Kia EV5’s interior will be a major inspiration for Kia Carens facelift. We can expect a twin 10.2-inch horizontal display setup like on other modern Kia cars. EV5’s steering is less likely to be seen on Carens facelift. Carens facelift is likely to get attributes like ADAS, 360 degree camera and a panoramic sunroof when launched.

Kia EV5 – Next destination, India?

All in all, Kia EV5 looks like how an electric version of Carens would, and vice versa. The first Carens facelift spy shots leaked by Rushlane did not have structural camouflage at car’s D-Pillar. Thus establishing that it is in fact, a Carens facelift. The newer test mules of Carens have extended structural camouflage to hide the car’s D-Pillar shape.

EV5 is Kia’s most recent electric offering in their global EV lineup. It was recently showcased for Brazilian market alongside the flagship, EV9. We hope India is among the prospective markets for EV5.

In Brazil, Kia EV5 is slated to launch in mid-2024 in both single-motor FWD layout with 540 km range and the GT version with dual motor and 313 bhp total system output. Kia could use the tax benefits for EVs to sell EV5 in India. Production of EV5 has reportedly begun in company’s facilities in China.

