Kia Carens Facelift Side Profile Spied – Reveals New Alloys Design

Kia Carens facelift will have refreshed exteriors and an updated equipment list including ADAS, dual screens and panoramic sunroof

One of the popular MPVs in India, Kia Carens takes on rivals such as Maruti XL6. In terms of pricing, select variants can also serve as an alternative to options such as Alcazar, Hector and Safari. With the facelift model expected to arrive later this year or early 2025, Carens can ensure a better overall experience for users.

Carens facelift – What’s new?

While heavily camouflaged, the test mule reveals significant changes across the exteriors. It appears that Carens facelift has borrowed quite a few styling bits from Kia EV5. Kia is following a new design approach for its EV range, something that is also reflected in its newest ICE models like Carens facelift. Similarities with Kia EV5 are noticeable across the triangular shaped headlamps and the integrated LED DRLs.

Other updates include a refreshed grille design and new alloy wheels. At the rear, the new tail lamps seem familiar with the sporty units seen onboard EV5. It remains to be seen if Carens facelift receives any dimensional changes. The current model is 4,540 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,708 mm tall. Wheelbase is 2,780 mm.

Inside too, Carens facelift will have vibes similar to that of EV5. Both vehicles will have a similar set of features. In terms of upgrades, Carens facelift is expected to get dual 10.25-inch screens. ADAS, a panoramic sunroof and a 360° camera are also likely to be added.

No changes in powertrain

Engine options for Carens are known for their robust performance and fuel efficiency. The facelift model will continue with the existing petrol and diesel engine options. There are two petrol and one diesel engine on offer. The 1.5-litre NA petrol engine generates 115 PS and 144 Nm. Only a 6MT transmission is available with this engine. This powertrain is offered with Premium and Prestige trims of Carens.

For a more powerful driving experience, users can choose the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. It delivers 160 PS and 253 Nm and is mated to either a 6iMT or 7DCT. The 1.5-litre diesel unit makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. It has transmission options of 6MT, 6iMT and 6AT. With a wide range of powertrain options, Kia Carens has been able to attract buyers with varying needs.

Kia Carens facelift price

With the updates, Kia Carens facelift will be available at a higher price point. The current model is offered in the price range of Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh. Kia will ensure that entry-level variants continue to be available at an affordable price. Top variants will have relatively higher price increases, owing to the upgraded equipment list.

As of now, Carens is ranked as the third best selling Kia car in India. The facelift model could witness a stronger demand, pushing it higher up in Kia’s bestseller list. Most popular Kia cars in India are currently the Sonet and Seltos.