Kia Carens Facelift Testing Continues – Front And Rear Spy Shot

Carens carved out quite a market share in premium MPV segment. Now, the company is developing a facelift for this vehicle. Kia seems to be testing both ICE and EV versions of Carens facelift and are likely to be launched in the close vicinity of each other. Recent spy shots shed light on the car’s lighting elements. Let’s take a closer look.

Carens Facelift Testing Continues

After launching Seltos and Sonet in the mainstream market, Kia came up with the Carens. This was a premium and tech-loaded 3-row crossover MPV with 6-seater and 7-seater options. Kia is testing a facelift for Carens both in South Korea and here in India. The recent spy shots are from South Korea and they show this MPV’s lighting elements.

The test mule seen in these spy shots was completely camouflaged, only leaving some room to glance at its lighting elements. As seen in the recent spy shots, the Carens facelift carries forward its silhouette while offering a new front and rear design. This way, Kia is keeping most of the sheet metal identical to current model.

Current model has a split headlight design, with LED DRLs on top and headlights slightly below them. With facelifted model, Kia is continuing the split design approach, with a unique execution. LED DRLs are on top with an inverted L shape that neatly flow into the headlights below them with a connected approach.

These headlights are housed in a triangular shape and seems to be a triple barrel reflector design. Two barrels for low beam and one for high beam. These reflectors look like they are populated by LEDs. This design is similar to the one seen on Kia’s global and premium EV5 crossover electric SUV.

What to expect?

It has to be noted that Kia is offering LED fog lights with Carens facelift, which Next Gen Seltos seems to be omitting. It looks like there is a radar module up front for ADAS. Wheels get a geometric design, finished in a dual tone effect. Kia Carens’ rear LED tail lights seems to be a connected design with an edgy design that flow downwards at the ends, similar to Mahindra XUV3XO.

On the inside, we can expect Kia Carens to get similar elements from Syros. We’re talking about the 30-inch Infinity Display made of two 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation and a 5-inch screen for climate controls, the new 2-spoke double D-Cut steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, premium audio and more.

Currently, Carens offers a trio of 1.5L IC engines and the same are expected to carry forward to Kia Carens facelift. These include a 1.5L NA Petrol engine, a 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine and a 1.5L Turbo Diesel engine. Depending on the engine choice, Kia will offer a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. Launch might happen in the coming months.

Source