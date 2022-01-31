Kia Carens First Unit Rolls Out – Production Starts At India Plant

Apart from eight exterior colour options, Kia Carens will be offered in three interior themes depending on variants

Kia globally unveiled its upcoming crossover MPV named Carens last month. Since it isn’t a proper MPV or SUV, Kia is looking to strike big by catering to a much wider segment of buyers looking for a seven-seater family vehicle. Ahead of its launch, which will probably take place in Feb 2022, Kia has started the production of their new Carens. First unit of the Kia Carens rolled out of the company plant today.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring out a product that truly reflects and resonates with modern Indian families. When customers think of a Kia, they expect best-in-class features, distinct design identity, and unmatched ownership experience– which is truly reflected in the Carens.”

Kia Carens – Trims, Colour Options

For starters, Kia will be offering Carens in five trim levels namely Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. All trims will be offered in a seven-seat layout as standard with a six-seat layout available as an option in the top-spec Luxury Plus trim. The six-seat option will be offered with two captain chairs in the middle row.

The Korean carmaker will be offering the recreational MPV in eight colour options. These include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver which are completely new shades in Kia’s lineup. Other paint schemes on offer include Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

Dimensions & Features

In terms of dimensions, Carens measures 4540mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,708mm in height while offering a wheelbase of 2,780mm. Coming to features, Kia is offering tons of gizmos on the MPV which include standard features such as second-row seat one-touch electric tumble, roof-mounted air-con vents for second and third-row passengers, adjustable headrests, an LCD instrument console and all four power windows.

Other premium features on higher variants include a panoramic sunroof, Bose premium audio system with 8 speakers, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA map and system updates, air purifier and much more. Safety is handled by standard fitments such as six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, etc.

Engine, Transmission Options

As expected, Kia will be offering multiple powertrain options on Carens. In fact, all three engine options from its 5-seater cousin Seltos have been borrowed. These include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115 PS and 144 Nm), a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine (115 PS and 250 Nm) and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol unit (140 PS and 242 Nm). All engine options will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Carens Variant 1.5-litre Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol Premium MT MT MT Prestige MT MT MT Prestige Plus N.A. MT MT, DCT Luxury N.A. MT MT Luxury Plus N.A. MT, AT MT, DCT

Automatic gearbox options are available with the oil burner and 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill which come with a 6-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT unit respectively. The 1.5-litre petrol unit will only be available in Premium and Prestige trims. While diesel manual will be available in all trims, diesel automatic will only be available in the top-spec Luxury Plus trim.