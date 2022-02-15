Kia Carens Launch Price 9 Lakh To Rs 17 Lakh Ex-Sh

Kia Carens 6/7 seater utility vehicle will rival Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus

India is an important market for Kia. Of the three cars they currently offer in India, two of them were specially made for India. Not only that, India was the first country in the world to get Seltos and Sonet. Now, Kia has launched their 3rd made for India car. Kia Carens has been launched at a starting price of Rs 8.99 lakh, ex-sh. Just like Sonet and Seltos, Carens will first be launched in India and then in other markets.

Carens will be the fourth product in the company lineup that as on date includes the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. This 6/7 seater MPV is seen as a keen rival to the likes of Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Marazzo to Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari. It will boast of some outstanding features some of which are first in its segment, while it will share its engine specs with the Kia Seltos.

Kia Carens Prices

Kia Carens will be presented in 5 trims of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Each of these trims will be seen in a 7 seater format except for the top of the line Luxury Plus which is also offered with 6 seater option. Prices of Kia Carens starts from Rs 8.99 lakh for the base Premium variant and goes all the way to Rs 16.99 lakh for the top of the line Luxury Plus automatic. All prices are ex-sh and introductory.

Dimensions will stand at 4,540mm in length, 1,800mm in width and 1,708mm in height while its wheelbase of 2,780mm will be the longest in its segment. The new Carens gets a range of colour options. These include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver along with Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

The exteriors will boast of some rugged designs with LED head and tail lamps along with LED DRLs and fog lamps. It will ride on 16 inch machine cut alloy wheels and its exterior gets plenty of body cladding and extensive use of chrome for a premium appeal.

The interiors offer sufficient space for occupants in all three rows. It gets touch and tumble seating for better access to third row seats, all 4 power windows and roof mounted AC vents for 2nd and 3rd row passengers. Seating is comfortable with adjustable headrests.

Carens boasts of a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a Bose sound system with 8 speakers and OTA map and system update.

Safety Features

Kia Carens boasts of high strength steel in its construction leading to a stronger body structure. Its list of safety equipment will include a total of 6 airbags. This is the first car in its segment and price range to offer 6 airbags across all variants. Other safety features include downhill braking control, hill start assist, traction control, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors along with tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Kia Carens will share all three of its engines with the Seltos. The 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will offer 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque. It will also get a 1.4 liter turbo petrol unit making 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque. Its 1.5 liter diesel engine will offer 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Each of these engines will get mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo petrol engine gets a 7 speed DCT while the diesel engine will receive a 6 speed torque converter.