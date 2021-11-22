Kia Carens MPV Interiors Spied – Dashboard, Steering, Touchscreen

Kia India has registered the name Carens for its upcoming MPV – Launch is scheduled for early 2022

The 6/7 seater SUVs and MPVs in India have seen strong demand. Buyers opt for these vehicles on account of the space it offers and its performance over different road conditions. Thanks to growing demand in this segment, multiple automakers are set to introduce new 3 row cars in the MPV and SUV segments over the coming months. In SUVs, the list includes the likes of Jeep Compass 7 seater, Mahindra Scorpio new gen, etc. In MPVs, the list includes Toyota Rumion and an all new Kia Carens.

Kia Motors, having received good response for its Seltos, Sonet and Carnival now gear up for launch of the Carens MPV (KY MPV) which is slated to debut on 16th December 2021 ahead of launch in early 2022. It will be offered in a 6 seater and 7 seater layout and will be based on the same platform as the Seltos with modifications so as to accommodate its third row of seating.

Kia Carens Interiors

First photos of the interiors of the Kia Carens have leaked online. The spied Kia Carens interiors is of the mid variant, which comes with 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system. Top variant will get 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system. Instrument cluster looks similar to that of Hyundai i20, Verna.

Interiors will sport touch-style air conditioning controls. It will also get d Kia’s UVO connected car technology and 50+ internet connected smart features. Kia Carens will become first car in India to sport USB-C charging ports for all three rows. Total 6 such ports will be on offer with 2 in front, 2 for the middle row and 2 for the rear.

Ambient lighting in a variety of colours highlights the dashboard, central console and front and rear door inserts. The Kia logo is projected on rear doors via illumination and all controls are of touch style for climate control, infotainment and cruise control.

The upcoming Kia Carens will be offered in 6 and 7 seater configurations. It will get captain seats on its 6-seat variant and bench type seat for its 7 seater model. All seating in leatherette in the top spec variants while lower and mid spec variants get fabric upholstery. Access to third row seats are via one touch button.

Kia Carens Engine Specs

Kia Carens will likely be powered by a similar engine lineup as seen on the Seltos. This will include a 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine making 140 hp power and a 1.5 liter diesel engine offering 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines will be offered in a choice of manual as well as automatic transmission option.

Positioned below the Carnival in the company lineup, the Kia Carens will get a new front fascia dominated by a modern and sporty front. It will also sport all LED lighting for top variants. Kia Carens is likely to be priced in the Rs 15-20 lakh range.