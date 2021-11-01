Kia Carens Name Registered – Likely To Be For Upcoming Ertiga Rival MPV

In addition to India, Kia will aggressively tap into export markets for the new MPV – 26k per annum exports targeted

Kia’s new MPV is expected to debut in India early next year. It will be available in both 6-seat and 7-seat configuration. It will primarily rival Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6, which collectively command the largest market share in MPV segment.

South Korean carmakers Kia and Hyundai have continuously challenged Maruti and the new MPV perfectly fits their strategy. It is being speculated that Hyundai will also be launching its own version of Kia’s new MPV. However, these reports haven’t been officially confirmed.

Kia Carens new MPV styling and features

Kia has registered the name Carens in India. It is likely to be the name of their upcoming MPV. Interestingly, Kia already sells Carens MPV in select countries since many years. Existing Kia Carens was last updated to new generation back in 2013/14.

Spotted in India and overseas as well, Kia new MPV Carens will be based on Seltos platform. It could be using some of Seltos’ signature features such as tiger-nose grille. Test mules have massive road presence, which indicates that the MPV could easily touch 4.5 meters in length.

In comparison, Seltos is around 4.3 meters long. The MPV also comes across as taller and wider. Users can expect ample space for all passengers. To put it in context, Maruti Ertiga is 4,395 mm long, 1,735 mm wide and 1,690 mm tall.

Some key features of New Kia Carens MPV include a prominent front bumper, large air dam, thick body cladding, circular wheel arches, and sharp-cut machined alloy wheels. Top-spec variants of the MPV will get sunroof.

However, it will be a single pane electric sunroof, similar to the one currently available with Sonet and Seltos. It won’t be a panoramic unit, as is offered with Hyundai Creta. 6-seat variant of the MPV will have captain seats, similar to Maruti XL6.

UVO connectivity platform will be available with around 50+ internet connected smart features. These are distributed across safety and security, navigation, remote access, convenience, vehicle management and AI voice commands. Some of the key connected features include geofence alert, road side assistance, SOS emergency, stolen vehicle alert, live vehicle tracking, and stolen vehicle immobilization.

New Kia Carens MPV engine options

An advantageous factor for 2022 Kia Carens is that it will have both petrol and diesel engine option. In comparison, Maruti Ertiga is offered with only a petrol motor. In case of Mahindra Marazzo, the options are limited to a 1.5 litre diesel motor.

Engine options for 2022 Carens could be the same as that of Seltos. The 1.5 litre petrol motor is capable of generating 115 ps of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5 litre diesel unit makes 115 ps / 250 Nm. Both manual and automatic transmission options are available. It is possible that a 2.0 litre petrol motor could also be offered for Kia new MPV. This engine is used with Hyundai cars like Tucson, Elantra and Alcazar. It generates 159 ps / 191 Nm.

Safety kit will include features like multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensor, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability management, and tyre pressure monitoring system. Pricing of New Kia Carens MPV is expected to be on the higher side, as compared to rivals Ertiga / XL6. It could be in the Rs 15-20 lakh range.