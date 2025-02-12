Kia Carens Price Hike Feb 2025 Up To Rs 10K – Ahead Of Facelift Launch

One of India’s premium car manufacturers, Kia, has been on the verge of updating its premium MPV, Carens. Ahead of the launch, Kia has hiked the prices of current Carens premium MPV by up to Rs 10,000. Carens rivals other premium MPVs like the XL6 from Maruti Suzuki. Let’s take a look at Carens’ new prices.

Kia Carens Price Hike Feb 2025

Carens is the third mainstream vehicle launched by Kia in India after Seltos and Sonet. It was the first Kia car in India with 3-row seating, aimed at families and people mover applications. The company is on the verge of updating Carens soon and launch an electric version of it as well.

Ahead of these developments, Kia has hiked the prices of Carens in India by as much as Rs 10,000. The highest price hike has been applied on Carens’ newly introduced Gravity trim, while other trims and associated variants get varied price hike. With the price hike, Kia Carens now costs from Rs 10.6 lakh (Ex-sh).

Facelift Incoming

Kia India has been testing a facelifted version of Carens which should bring a new design language to this premium MPV. Spy shots of Carens facelift reveal a new connected design LED tail light signature along with a new fascia with a unique headlight design. Most of the side profile is carried over and there are new alloy wheels.

On the inside, we expect a thorough makeover, making it a lot more premium than it currently is. Features upgrades might include the same 30-inch Trinity display we experienced with Kia Syros incorporating dual 12.3-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster along with a 5-inch touchscreen to comtrol the climate control.

We can expect ventilated seats function at the rear along with a panoramic sunroof. Where safety is concerned, we can expect Carens facelift to include Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree cameras, an electronic parking brake, along with other features. Launch is likely by 2025 end, or in 2026.