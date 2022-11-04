Kia Carens Prices Nov 2022 Increased – New Vs Old Price List

Launched in Feb 2022, this is the 2nd price hike of Kia Carens – First price hike was back in April 2022

The 4th car to enter Kia’s successful portfolio is an MPV called Carens. Kia calls it an RV (recreational vehicle) and a “Car Renaissance”. Basically it is an MPV that offers a lot more than its immediate rival XL6 from Maruti.

Carens even stress on safety by offering 6 airbags as standard fitment across the range since day one. In terms of crashworthiness, Carens scored a decent-ish 3-stars in GNCAP’s old protocols. However, it was recently recalled for airbag issues and all vehicles sold, were affected alike.

Kia Carens Prices Nov 2022

Kia Carens latest price hike has made it dearer by up to Rs. 50,000. The highest price hike of Rs. 50,000 is for the most sought-after and the most VFM Prestige trim powered by the 1.5L NA petrol engine with a 6-speed MT gearbox. The 1st hike was up to Rs. 70,000, though. Let’s break it down variant-wise.

There’s a lot to like about Kia Carens. For starters, it is a crossover vehicle between an MPV and an SUV. With design inspirations from its global portfolio like K5, Carens comes off as a handsome machine. Add to it, spacious interiors, feature-rich cabin, tech-laden interiors, bang-on pricing and a bunch of powertrains to choose from, Carens ticks a lot of boxes.

With Kia Carens 2nd price hike, the stellar pricing proposition takes a slight hit. Speaking of, Carens gets 3 engine options with entry-level coming equipped with the 1.5L NA petrol engine. Base Premium trim gets a hike of Rs. 40,000 and Prestige trim gets a hike of Rs. 50,000, which is the highest among this list. Prices now start from Rs. 10 lakh for Premium and 11.20 for Prestige.

Going up a notch, we have a 1.4L turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed MT. Variants equipped with this powertrain combo don’t get a significant price hike. Premium, Prestige and Prestige Plus get a uniform price hike of Rs. 10,000. Prices post-hike, fall at Rs. 11.3 lakh, 12.5 lakh, and 14 lakh respectively. Luxury trim gets a hike of Rs. 15,000 taking its price to Rs. 15.45 lakh.

Both Luxury Plus 6-seater and 7-seater variants with the above-mentioned powertrain gets a hike of Rs. 20,000 with prices now starting at Rs. 16.75 lakh. Prestige Plus, Luxury Plus 6-seater and 7-seater variants with a DCT gearbox coupled with this 1.4L turbo petrol, get an even hike of Rs. 20,000 each.

Diesel Variants

In diesel guise, Carens is powered by a 1.5L turbo unit that is coupled with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Manual variants like Premium, Prestige, and Prestige Plus get a price hike of Rs. 30,000 each. Due to this, diesel options used to start from Rs. 11.4 lakh before Kia Carens 2nd price hike. Now, diesel options start from Rs. 11.7 lakh.

Luxury is the only variant to get a Rs. 35,000 price hike. While Luxury Plus 6-seater and 7-seater get a price hike of Rs. 30,000. For automatic variants like Luxury Plus 6-seater and 7-seater, price hike is kept at an even Rs. 30,000. All prices above are ex-sh.