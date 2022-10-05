Kia Carens Recalled In India – All Units Sold Till Date Affected

Kia Carens is the only vehicle in the segment to offer 6 airbags as standard fitment across variants

Kia calls Carens a “Car Renaissance” and a “Recreational Vehicle”. Carens is a far cry from being an actual RV. But, what it is, is a very good MPV. With SUV-inspired MPV design, Kia Carens has decent proportions and is bang on the money when it comes to looks.

Inspired by global Kia vehicles like K5, Carens comes off as modern, yet conventional. It is a sound package too. With powertrains shared with its sister company Hyundai, Carens is mechanically a sorted product as well. Kia Carens was lauded by many for offering 6 airbags as standard across the variants. It even scored a 3-star crash safety rating too.

Kia Carens Recall Oct 2022

Kia India announced a voluntary recall campaign for Carens MPV. This campaign is set to inspect any faults in Carens’ airbag control module software. Over 44,000 units of Carens have been affected under this recall. This means that all units of Carens sold till date are affected by this recall.

Customers of affected vehicles should get in touch with their respective Kia authorised service center to schedule an appointment. The Korean brand further said that this voluntary recall campaign is initiated to inspect any potential error in airbag control module software.

Kia has also promised to take utmost care to minimise the inconvenience throughout the process. Further info can be obtained on Kia India’s official website or their proprietary smartphone application.

The car will function as is and can be driven to the service center like one has until the recall was issued. With over 44k units affected, which is the entire lot of Carens sold till date – that is a massive recall campaign. But prevention is better than litigation. Kia’s sister brand Hyundai was fined Rs. 1.25 lakh for airbag-related issues.

Specs & Features

Kia Carens is offered in 5 trims, Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Few of these variants get a 6-seater option as well. Pricing for Kia Carens started from Rs 8.99 lakh for launch in February 2022. However, prices start from Rs. 9.59 lakh and go to Rs. 17.69 lakh (all prices ex-sh). It rivals MPVs like Ertiga, XL6 and will also rival Hyundai Stargazer when launched in India.

Carens is offered with Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White colour options. Engine options include a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 bhp power and 144 Nm torque, a 1.4L turbo petrol unit making 140 bhp power and 242 Nm torque, and a 1.5L diesel engine with 115 bhp power and 250 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.