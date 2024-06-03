Kia Carens Records 1.5 Lakh Sales Milestone In 27 Months From India Plant

Kia Carens top and mid spec variants are most in demand as these accounted for more than 50% of sales

Kia Carens has been a runaway success ever since it was launched in February 2022. It sales figures have just crossed the 1.5 lakh unit mark, a significant milestone in its path to even greater heights. This 1.5 lakh unit sales is even more noteworthy as it is a feat achieved in a matter of 27 months of launch.

Kia Carens Sales Record

Regaled for its outstanding feature lineup, affordable pricing and efficient engine lineup, the Kia Carens offers the entire package of a complete ownership experience to buyers in the country and also in global markets. Kia Carens, the third best-selling product in Kia’s India portfolio after the Sonet and Seltos, continues to deliver consistent sales each month.

Kia India has 4 vehicles in its company portfolio in India. These include the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6. Viewed as a family mover, the Carens finds itself highly popular among new gen buyers and specifically those with larger families. Kia Carens is currently presented in five variants of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus with a 50% of buyers opting for the mid and top variants.

Variants in Demand

What is it that attracts buyers to the Kia Carens? This 6/7 seater, 3 row MPV, priced from Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh (ex.sh), and is feature laden to the hilt. It boasts of outstanding features, the most prominent of which include ventilated seating, multi drive modes, a large sunroof and above all Kia Connect. The Carens also holds a 5 Star rating in terms of safety and comes in with a powerful engine lineup with petrol, turbo petrol and diesel engine options.

Among these powertrain options, 57% of buyers are showing preference for the petrol variants while 43% are more inclined towards diesel engine options. Also, amongst the 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT clutchless manual or 7-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, there are 62% of buyers who have been opting for manual transmission. Kia Carens has not only been in high demand in domestic markets, but has also captured the attention of buyers globally with over 17,000 units exported.

Kia Dispatches at 1.2 Million Units

Kia India that conducts its production operations from its Anantapur plant has completed over 1.2 million (12 lakh) vehicle dispatches. These include 9.6 lakh sales in domestic markets and over 2.5 lakh units in terms of exports.

To continue in such a competitive market, Kia has plans to regularly update all their cars. Seltos and Sonet have already been updated. Carens is expected to get an update in coming months. It has already been spied on test. Kia has also confirmed launch of Carens EV in 2025.