Kia Carens Records 2 Lakh Sales Milestone in Just 36 Months

– Petrol variants lead with 58% of total sales

– 32% of buyers opt for Automatic and iMT transmissions

– Sunroof variants account for 28% of total sales

Kia India has announced that its popular MPV, Carens, has crossed the 2 lakh (200,000) unit sales milestone in just 36 months since launch. Emerging as one of the fastest-selling vehicles in its category, Kia Carens has become a preferred choice for Indian families seeking a spacious, feature-packed, and premium mobility solution.

Petrol Variants More In Demand

The Carens has witnessed strong demand across all its variants, with top trims accounting for 24% of total sales. Customers have shown a clear preference for petrol variants, which contribute to 58% of the total sales, while diesel models make up the remaining 42%. The rising demand for convenience is reflected in 32% of customers choosing automatic and iMT transmission options.

Additionally, 28% of buyers opted for sunroof-equipped variants, further emphasizing the growing trend of premium features in family vehicles. Notably, 95% of total Carens sales have been for the 7-seater version, reinforcing its status as a true family mover.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Sr. VP, Sales & Marketing, Kia India, said, “The success of the Kia Carens is a testament to trust and innovation, driven by our deep understanding of the evolving needs of Indian families. With its advanced features, spacious interiors, and uncompromised safety, the Carens has redefined the family mover segment. Winning the trust of over 200,000 family and with consistent monthly sales, this milestone reflects Carens growing appeal. It motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence, delivering products that make every journey more comfortable, connected, and enjoyable.”

A Blend of Comfort, Safety, and Performance

Kia Carens is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, catering to diverse customer needs. The MPV is powered by a 1.5L turbo-petrol, a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol, and a 1.5L diesel engine, offering a balance of performance and efficiency. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT, a 7-speed DCT, and a 6-speed automatic.

The price range for the Kia Carens starts at Rs 10.6 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.7 lakh (ex-showroom, India), making it an attractive offering in the premium MPV segment. With features such as ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with Kia Connect, multi-drive modes, six airbags as standard, and 64-colour ambient lighting, the Carens stands out as one of the most well-equipped MPVs in its class.

Beyond domestic sales, the Kia Carens has gained global recognition, with 24,064 units exported to over 70 countries. This highlights Kia India’s commitment to developing high-quality, globally relevant vehicles.