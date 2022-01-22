Kia Carens Spied Undisguised On Pune Mumbai Expressway

Kia Carens 7 seater RV is getting ready for India launch – Dealer training is currently ongoing across India

Kia Carens was revealed globally on 16th December 2021. Launch in India is planned in the coming weeks. Bookings have opened via official company website and through approved dealerships. In the first day itself, Kia recorded almost 8k bookings of Carens.

Kia Carens is a 6/7 seater SUV styled MPV that will be offered in 5 trims of Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. It promises to come in with a host of safety equipment, 66 connected car features and a choice of petrol and diesel powertrain and gearbox options.

A detailed brochure was also released, drawing our attention to dimensions, colour options and exterior and interior features to be seen on the new Carens. Ahead of launch Kia Carens is currently heading to various dealerships for training purposes. Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Rutuparn Khot, who has shared the photos via Rushlane Spylane. The spy shots and video of Kia Carens were clicked on Pune Mumbai Expressway.

Kia Carens – Dimensions

Kia Carens is a cross between an SUV and MPV and will be based on the same platform as the Seltos. Dimensions will stand at 4,540mm length, 1,800 mm width and 1,708mm height while its wheelbase will measure 2,780mm. It will also be offered in a range of exterior colour options that will include Imperial Blue, Moss Brown and Sparkling Silver, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Glacier White Pearl and Clear White.

Exteriors will be dominated by a large radiator grille, massive headlamps and LED DRLs. It will also sport dual tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, roof rails and split LED tail lamps. Extensive chrome accents will enhance its premium appeal seen on door handles, turn indicators and side sills.

The interiors will be loaded with comfort, technology and safety equipment. The Prestige and Prestige Plus variants will come in with Black and Beige colour scheme while top spec Luxury and Luxury Plus variants get dual-tone Triton Navy and Beige interiors. Seating in the second row will be in a 60:40 split set up while third row seats get 50:50 split facility. All seating comes with a reclining function with integrated headrests while the driver seat is height adjustable.

Kia Carens – Features

Depending on trim level, Kia Carens gets 7.5 inch / 8 inch LCD cluster, 4.2 inch TFT MID, power sockets, 5 USB Type C ports, 10.25-inch main infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 6 speaker Bluetooth and voice recognition. Steering mounted controls, headlamp auto light control, one touch driver window controls and anti-pinch function will also be a part of its interiors.

Top end variants will also receive rear wiper and de-fogger, sunshade curtains, 64 colour ambient mood lighting, electrically foldable ORVMs, automatic air conditioning and cooling cup holders in 1st and 2nd rows. Loaded with over 10 safety package features, the upcoming Kia Carens will receive 6 airbags as standard across all trims. All models will also receive hill start assist, disc brakes on all four wheels, rear parking sensors, TPMS, ABS and ESC.

Engine Specs

Kia Carens will be powered by 2 petrol engines and 1 diesel engine. The 1.5 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will make 115 hp and 144 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox. There will also be a 1.4 liter turbocharged petrol engine making 140 hp power and 242 Nm torque mated to either a 6 speed manual or 7 speed DCT.

The 1.5 liter diesel unit will produce 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque with 6 speed manual or 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Kia Carens 7 seater will rival the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and others in this segment.