Kia Carens spotted with a unique mod – Body protector like Activa?

This external roll cage type setup on this brand new Kia Carens sits lower than its wheel center – reducing ground clearance

Kia introduced Carens in India as an RV (recreational vehicle). We should say, it is a good MPV that offers more space and premium-ness than Ertiga and XL6. A formula so good that there will probably be an electrified version of it in the future named Kia EV5. What if people took the RV part of it more seriously?

YouTuber Prateek Singh posted a video of a brand new Kia Carens. This is not just any Kia Carens. This one gets modifications in the form of an external roll cage type accessory. These seem to be directly welded to the main skeleton too. Let’s take a look.

Kia Carens Body Protector modification

We usually get to see such accessories on board scooters like Honda Activa. Where there is a protector running along the body so that it is saved from scratches. Similar seems to be the case with this Kia Carens.

Why, though? If it was the USA, we would have said side-mounted kayak or canoe rack. But lifestyle adventures are hardly a thing in India. There are curved fixtures on the top of this external roll cage, which suggest mountings for a boat? This is a conscious choice by the owner, though.

That too, on a brand-new car prior to registration. It still features temporary number plates. If it was a lifestyle vehicle with sturdy suspension (probably leaf springs), we would have thought of an overlanding setup. Something that has a deployable tent from both sides and a sleeping area on top. But Carens has suspensions of a car and is not set up to take loads like that.

It depends on how well this roll cage is designed and is bolted on or welded to this Carens. Maybe the owner got too much inspiration from a Fast And Furious movie franchise and plans for a drop from a hill? Jokes aside, this might be a camera vehicle for cinematography used in production houses.

What can this be?

A faster vehicle would be suitable to adhere to multiple sorts of speeds and use case scenarios for a camera vehicle. Fastest Carens is equipped with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine generating 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque.

On a Verna, Hyundai claims 0-100 km/h in 8.1 seconds. On a Carens that might be around 10 seconds given the less slippery design. Whatever the application is, this roll cage extends much below the wheel’s center. Wonder how it fares on India’s infamous and illogical speed breakers.