Kia Carens To Get Petrol 1.4 Turbo With DSG Automatic – Scoop

Upon its launch, Kia Carens are likely to compete against the likes of Hyundai Alcazar in the Rs 15-20 lakh segment

Ahead of its global debut slated in a few days’ time, Kia revealed its upcoming vehicle Carens through official sketches earlier this week. Carens will be the fourth product in Kia’s portfolio in India and will be positioned in between Seltos and Carnival.

While Kia hasn’t officially labelled it as an MPV yet, the seven-seater vehicle looks more like a crossover in these images with an SUV-like stance. It is the first model from the South Korean carmaker in India to follow the brand’s new design philosophy “Opposites United” and hence is reminiscent of internal models like the new Sportage.

Kia Carens – Exterior Design

Branding it a “recreational vehicle”, Carens flaunts a signature ‘Tiger Nose’ design upfront. The fascia gets a flat bonnet design with an upright nose with a strikingly highlighted intake grille and flanked by wraparound twin-beam LED headlamps on either end. The Y-shaped LED DRLs further add a premium appeal to the overall look.

The chunky front bumper acts as a strong separator line between the top and the air intake at bottom. Kia says the design of Carens is based on the ‘Bold for Nature’ theme and pays homage to nature’s perfection and simplicity while connecting to the brand’s new design direction. The side profile of Carens with its muscular stance and black claddings over flared wheel arches and door sills accentuate its SUV appeal.

Rear end of the seven-seater vehicle features T-shaped wraparound LED headlamp clusters on both sides which are connected to each other via a thin LED stripe. Other exterior highlights include a prominent shoulder line on side profile, a roof-mounted spoiler, a muscular rear bumper and roof rails.

Interior Layout & Features

Unlike the current Kia cars on sale in India, the interior of Carens sports minimalism with a hint of modernity and futuristic appeal. Kia claims that the cabin of Carens will be spacious and luxurious. The multi-layer dashboard will get a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will be compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and UVO connected car tech.

Other expected features to be offered include a multi-function steering wheel, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, a push-button start-stop and a 360-degree camera. Safety equipment will comprise features such as up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors and more.

Kia Carens Engine Options

Kia Carens will come with the same engine and transmission options as seen on the Seltos. Sources tell Rushlane that Kia Carens will get 1.4 liter turbo petrol engine option with manual 6 speed as well as DSG automatic transmission option. This engine is rated to deliver 140 PS and 242 Nm torque. It will also get drive modes, paddle shifters as well as traction modes.

Diesel option will also be offered, via 1.5 liter motor. It is rated to deliver 115 PS and 250 Nm. It will be offered with manual 6 speed as well as automatic 6 speed torque converter. Price is expected to be in the range of Rs 15-20 lakhs, ex-sh.