Kia Carens To Launch As Recreational Vehicle – First Official Teaser

Kia Carens will be the brand’s fourth product following Seltos, Sonet and Carnival – Launch early next year

After a somewhat challenging year, the auto industry is speeding up to new launches. Noting increased demand for 7-seater SUVs and MPVs, there are many new cars being planned for launch in this segment. Toyota Rumion, Jeep Meridian, new gen Mahindra Scorpio are a few. Maruti is also planning to launch one.

The first of these upcoming 3 row cars, will be the Kia Carens. The name was leaked a few days ago. But today, Kia India has official confirmed that it is going to be called CARENS. Kia says that the name is derived from concept of ‘Car + Renaissance’

Kia Carens – First Official Teaser

Along with confirming the name, Kia has also revealed the first teaser of Carens MPV. To make global debut on 16th Dec, Kia Carens will be launched as an RV (Recreational Vehicle).

Kia India says, “With Carens, Kia is addressing unmet needs of Indian customers by offering innovative and inspiring experiences that will redefine family commuting in the country. The Kia Carens is an outcome of great efforts to find and reflect what Indian customers really want by emphasizing on a family-oriented premium vehicle that harmonizes high-tech features with practicality. The Carens will offer a unique combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kia’s signature innovative and smart technology.”

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India said, “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game changer, and it is all set to shake up a few segments.”

Kia Carens – More Details

Kia Carens will be presented in a three row arrangement and with petrol and diesel engine options. From the leaked spy shots, it seems that the Carens has similar design as Seltos. It gets larger rear doors and windshield along with sharper shoulder lines. Being a 3 row model, it is positioned on a longer wheelbase relating to better leg room when compared to its competition.

Kia Carens on test also showed off a new headlamp cluster, LED DRLs, a tiger nose front grille and new alloy wheels. It also receives wide centrally positioned air intake and tall pillars. The Kia Carens was also spotted with long rear doors which will relate to easier ingress and egress into its third row seats.

Cabin Comforts

Kia Carens will receive a large 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and BlueLink. The SUV could also receive ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) with features that would include blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, etc. It will also sport a new digital instrument cluster, sunroof, 360 degree camera and wireless smartphone charger. Its safety features will include rear parking sensors, hill start assist, cruise control, ESC, push button start/stop feature and 6 airbags.

This 6/7 seater MPV will be powered by the same engines that are seen on the Seltos. The 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder diesel engine makes 115 hp power and 250 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter petrol unit offers 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque. The turbo 1.4 liter petrol delivers 140 PS power. Transmission choices will include both manual and automatic option.

Kia Carens will be among only a few MPVs which are sold with both petrol and diesel engine options. Its competitors, Maruti Ertiga gets only a petrol powertrain while the Mahindra Marazzo is exclusively offered with a 1.5 liter diesel engine. The Innova Crysta however, comes in with both petrol and diesel engine options. Prices are expected in the Rs 15 lakh range.