Kia Carens Vs New Maruti XL6 – Variants Wise Features, Prices Compared

Maruti XL6 is offered in a single NA petrol engine whereas Kia Carens is offered in three engine options- NA petrol, Turbo petrol and a diesel engine option

Maruti has launched a facelifted version of XL6 on the back of launching the updated Ertiga a few days back. The new XL6 boasts subtle updates on its exterior and some significant updates under its skin. The updated MPV surely packs in a lot more features than its predecessor and is certainly a more worthy rival to Kia Carens.

Kia launched Carens earlier in February this year and serves as a premium offering in the compact MPV space. With the latest update to Maruti XL6, both UVs are more closely matched to each other.

While Carens are available in four trims namely- Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus Luxury and Luxury Plus, XL6 is available in three including Zeta, Alpha and Alpha Plus. Both MPVs have been pitted against their closest respective variants. Let us find out how they both stack up against each other and which variant offers the most value for money for each model.

Kia Carens Vs New Maruti XL6 – Zeta vs Prestige

XL6 Zeta and Carens Prestige offer a lot of common features like a touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker audio system, voice commands, steering mounted commands, seat adjustments for driver and passengers and AC vents on roof. Zeta variant of XL6 gets some additional features like LED headlights and taillights, LED DRLs and automatic climate control. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the new XL6 Zeta below, credit to Sunil Autocar.

On the other hand, Carens gets additional gizmos like a digital instrument console, third row AC vents, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and Leatherette seat upholstery over the corresponding variant of XL6. XL6 Zeta also misses out on safety features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control and reverse parking camera which are offered in Carens Prestige.

More significantly, XL6 Zeta is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh which is Rs 60,000 more expensive than Carens Prestige prices at Rs 10.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Hence, the Prestige variant of Carens is slightly more valuable than Zeta trim of XL6.

XL6 Alpha Vs Carens Prestige Plus

Here, gap between features closes with LED headlights and taillights, LED DRLs and auto climate control on offer and a reverse parking camera offered in both MPVs. However, XL6 still misses out on wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with safety features like ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

However, price gap between the two MPVs has widened to Rs 1.60 lakh with prices of Carens Prestige Plus starting at Rs 13.89 lakh whereas prices for XL6 Alpha start at Rs 12.29 (both prices ex-showroom). This is because XL6 is offered with a NA petrol engine whereas Carens Prestige Plus is offered with a turbo petrol unit and a diesel unit. In this case, Carens offers more features at a significant price premium.

XL6 Alpha Plus Vs Carens Luxury

Alpha Plus trim of XL6 gains features like a tyre pressure monitoring system, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, LED fog lamps, ESP, Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control. Both MPVs offer connected car tech features in the form of Suzuki Connect and UVO Connect in XL6 and Carens, respectively from here onwards. XL6 also receives paddle shifters for automatic variants.

Other common features available in both MPVS in their respective variants include Cruise Control, Automatic Headlamps, Follow me home headlamps, push button start/stop and more. Carens offers six airbags as standard whereas XL6 gets only four airbags. However, considering the price gap of a whopping Rs 2.40 lakh between these two variants, XL6 is definitely the more value for money offering.

Which one should you buy – Carens or XL6?

While Carens seems to be the choice when lower variants are concerned, as we go higher, the price gap between XL6 and Carens widens. Although Carens offers more features in comparison to each corresponding variant of XL6, it comes at a hefty price premium. Therefore, XL6 turns out to be a more value-for-money proposition as compared to Carens in higher-spec variants. However, if one seeks a turbo petrol motor or diesel engine option, Kia Carens is the only choice for a buyer.