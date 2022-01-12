Kia Carens X-Line Adventure Render Gives The MPV A Sporty Look

Kia has officially termed the upcoming Carens as a ‘recreational vehicle’ but is essentially a crossover between an SUV and MPV

After plenty of spy shots and speculative design renderings, Kia finally unveiled the upcoming Carens. The UV will go on sale in the coming days and will be competing against a host of three-row UVs such as Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, Maruti XL6 and Mahindra Marazzo to name a few.

Even before it goes on sale, a new design illustration of Carens has surfaced online which shows the MPV in a more rugged avatar. Called Carens X-Line, this is a visually enhanced design render of the three-row UV. Earlier this year, Kia also launched a top-spec X-Line variant of Seltos, on which the Carens is based.

Kia Carens X-Line – Exterior Design

The 3D illustration has been created by SRK Designs. Since the X-Line version needs to look more rugged than the stock model, all chrome elements have been replaced with blacked-out components which lend a sporty appeal to the UV.

The next big change is the replacement of the stock dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with black 5-spoke alloys which are shod with chunky off-roading high profile tyres. To add a more muscular appeal, the front face of Carens gets a large silver-coloured bash plate. Chrome garnishes on the front grille and air dam have also been blacked out. Piano black treatments have been provided on the bumper and headlamp bezels.

The car is now wrapped in an Olive Green shade with a piano black roof which gives it a floating effect to the roof. Other than these, wheel arches, door handles and pillars have also been blacked out which lend a sporty dual-tone colour theme. To enhance its utilitarian appeal, a heavy-duty luggage rack has been mounted on the roof.

Expected Powertrain Options

Given its off-road characteristics, if such a version of Carens was to go into production, it would probably be powered by either a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine or a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor.

The former dishes out 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pump out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of torque. Transmission duties could be handled by a 6-speed manual as standard with the option of an automatic gearbox on each engine.

Features on offer

Like other Kia models, Carens will be packed to the gills when it comes to features. Some notable ones on offer will include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, auto climate control, multi-function steering wheel and more. Upon launch, Kia Carens is expected to be priced starting at around Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom).